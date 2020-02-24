Earthworks Estimating Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Earthworks Estimating Software Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Earthworks Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Earthworks Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PlanSwift

Roctek

Tally Systems

InSite SiteWork

HCSS

B2W Software

Active Takeoff

Construction Link

SharpeSoft

Roots

Viewpoint

RSMeans Online

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Earthworks Estimating Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

