Electric Stacker Market – Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2018-2028

An electric stacker is used to store various electrical equipments, in which all the equipment have a top side and a bottom side. This device has an incoming gate and one outgoing gate.This arrangement of the electric stacker is beneficial for storing many types of equipment in a compact manner which also supports shifting of the load systematic.

Global Electric Stacker Market Dynamics:

The most important factors that are expected to drive the growth of the electric stacker market include a rise in capital to the factories. High throughput value and the less time, required to load the plates in the electric stacker are some of the most important feature responsible for the rapid growth of the electric stacker market. There are some restraining factors which limit the growth of electric stacker market is the lack of awareness about the new features and increased capacity of the new electric stackers. Another factor that can restrain the growth of the electric stacker market is the cost of the device that can prevent the factories from using an electric stacker. The market of electric stackers is currently witnessing various new trends. The electric Stackers Market is in the growth phase, and various new developments are taking place in the market. The technological advancement is also supporting the market to grow rapidly. These stackers are available in various shapes, designs each having different capacity for the electric and are also used for the process of transport of equipment.

Global Electric Stacker Market Segmentation:

Electric stacker can be segmented on the basis of application

Lifting equipment’s

Transporting loads

Placing equipment’s

Shifting equipment’s

Electric stacker can be segmented on the basis of load carrying capacity

1000 kg

1500 kg

2000 kg

2500 kg

Electric stacker can be segmented by lifting height

90-1600 mm

90-2300 mm

90-2800 mm

90-3300 mm

Global Electric Stacker Market Segmentation Overview:

The load bearing capacity of the electric stacker is increased as per requirements up to next level. For easier lifting of electro-hydraulic equipment’s electric stackers are used these days. A battery discharge indicator is also connected with an electric stacker, so when the battery is close to dying, then it indicates the electric stacker.

Global Electric Stacker Market Regional Overview:

North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific exclusive of Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the regions considered for the Global Electric Stacker Market study. North America and Western Europe holds the significant share in the global electric stacker market regarding consumption due to growing concern towards the adoption of easier lifting methods, and also the production of various products is also a major factor for the increase in electric stacker market in this region. Followed by North America and Western Europe is APEJ and Eastern Europe is expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use electric stacker market improving the packaging capacity. The global electric stacker market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. MEA and Latin America are projected to expand at sluggish growth rate due to political and economic turmoil in the region.

Key Market Players of Electric Stacker Market:

Jost’s Engineering Company Limited

Jungheinrich AG

Reliable Storage System

Gloline Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Vestil Manufacturing Corporation

EP Equipment Co. Ltd.

CLARK EUROPE GmbH

CROWN

MAINI Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd.

JUNGHEINRICH

Linde Material Handling GmbH

Presto Lifts

PROLIFT Handling Ltd.

Godrej Material Handling



