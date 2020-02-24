ESD Foam Packaging | 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2022

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) foam packaging market is prophesied to find growth opportunities on the back of the rising demand for smart devices such as smartphones and miniaturization of electronic devices. The demand for ESD foam packaging could be positively impacted by the betterment of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and surging trend of internet of things (IoT). ESD foam packaging is primarily used to avoid damage to electronic equipment and their sensitive parts due to the static current generated through their interaction with packaging material.

In this report, the authors provide a detailed study of the global ESD foam packaging market with a view to help readers gain a sound understanding of key trends and opportunities, regional outlook, and important projections. Moreover, the report offers an encyclopedic evaluation of the market’s competitive landscape so as to devise reliable strategies beforehand.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Dynamics

ESD foam packaging materials are predicted to gain a telling impetus due to their niche applications such as protecting electrostatic sensitive devices. ESD foam could be used as cushioning products such as antistatic bubble wrap, conductive foam, and antistatic foam. It could be accompanied with sheeting roll stocks or safe tubing for creating protective wall partitions and covers.

The world ESD foam packaging market could face a challenge in the form of stringent regulations for certain materials. However, the market is prognosticated to receive momentum from the growing adoption of technology in the automobile sector and high-speed innovation.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Segmentation

The international ESD foam packaging market is envisaged to be segmented into electrical and electronic component and others as per type of application. According to the analysis of the report, the electrical and electronic component segment could gather a massive share in the market by the end of the forecast period. In 2017, it secured a share of 93.5%. On an annual basis, it is anticipated to grow at a US$11.3 mn, which could be a greater absolute growth than that of all other segments under the same category.

In terms of material and additive type, the international ESD foam packaging market is envisioned to be classified into conductive and dissipative polymer, metal, and additive. By end-use industry, the market could see a classification into several segments such as electrical and electronics, automobile, defense and military, manufacturing, aerospace, and other end-use industries.

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1359782

Geographically, the international ESD foam packaging market could include dominating regions such as Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), which is expected to rise at a 5.8% CAGR. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could entertain a weak growth in the coming years. However, there could be opportunities prevailing in Europe and North America, while Latin America could be another regional segment of the market.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Competition

The worldwide ESD foam packaging market could include top players such as Nefab AB, Tekins Limited, Elcom U.K. Ltd., GWP Group Limited, Botron Company, Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Helios Packaging, Electrotek Static Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com