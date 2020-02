Ethoxylated Castor Oil Market : End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales 2026

Castor oil is a natural complex of esters of glycerol and high molecular weight fatty acids. It can be reformed due to the presence of multifunctional groups. Therefore, it offers a possibility of transforming into various materials. Ethoxylated castor oil is a derivative of castor oil. It is formed by the reaction of castor oil with ethylene oxide in the presence of an alkaline catalyst, which forms a water-soluble surfactant. Ethoxylated castor oil is also known by names such as polyethylene glycol castor oil or polyoxyl castor oil. These are non-ionic surfactants and can be used as emulsifying agents. Therefore, they are also suitable for aqueous preparations in industries. With the world becoming more environmentally conscious and a rise in awareness among people about the replacement of synthetic products, demand for renewable and biodegradable solutions is increasing. Ethoxylated castor oil plays a major role in the personal care industry, owing to its diverse properties and substantial usage.

Based on type, the global ethoxylated castor oil market can be bifurcated into ethoxylated castor oil (PEG-n-CO) and ethoxylated hydrogenated castor oil (PEG-n-HCO). Ethoxylated hydrogenated castor oil is preferred over ethoxylated castor oil as it offers higher oxidation and thermal stability. It can improve resistance against solvents and grease and resist the substance from solidifing. Ethoxylated hydrogenated castor oil improves the melting point, when blended with other waxes Ethoxylated hydrogenated castor oil can also be used in grease, shoe cream, polish, crayons, and pharmaceuticals.In terms of application, the global ethoxylated castor oil market can be classified into oil & gas, industrial cleaning, personal care & cosmetics, food chemicals, and others (adhesives, etc.). An increase in demand for bio-compatible cosmetics is expected to boost the personal care & cosmetics segment of the ethoxylated castor oil market in the coming years. In cosmetics, ethoxylated castor oil is used as a solubilizing agent for perfume bases and in the production of hand lotions.

Castor oil and its derivatives are used in the formulation of many products such as lipsticks, skin-care products, and bath soaps. Castor oil can also enhance the absorption of other cosmetic ingredients and stimulate hair growth. Ethoxylated castor oil is extracted from seeds and is further processed. This adds physical properties to the oil that impart surface-active qualities to products in which it is used. These features of surface-activity allow ethoxylated castor oil to increase mixing between two immiscible materials such as oil and water.Based on the region, the ethoxylated castor oil market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. India is a major exporter of castor oil. It is a world leader in castor seeds/oil production and processing and has an edge over other countries such as Japan, France, and Germany, which import castor oil. These countries manufacture perfumery chemicals for further processing into perfumes and synthetic flavors.

Prominent players operating in the ethoxylated castor oil market include Rimpo India, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Shubh Industries, Oxiteno USA LLC, Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd, Silver Fern Chemical, INC, Jayant Agro-Organics LTD , Itoh Oil Chemicals Co Ltd , Vantage Performance Materials, EMCO Dyestuff PVT LTD, and Fibrol Non Ionics Pvt Ltd. These companies are engaged in research and development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to gain market share.