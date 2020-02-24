Fabric Based Computing Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Fabric Based Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Fabric based computing is an approach that enables enterprises to establish the network as pools of processors, memory, I/O connections, adapters, network connections and storage.

The primary driver of the fabric computing market is the increased acceptance of cloud-based computing, across various geographical regions. Cloud-based computing depends on Enterprise-grade servers that are present in data centres

Major factors expected to drive the growth of fabric based computing market includes virtualization, component commoditization, automation, convergence and general purpose vertically integrated stacks.

This report focuses on the global Fabric Based Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fabric Based Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Teradata

TIBCO Software

Cisco Systems

Atos

Unisys

Egenera

Oracle

Dell EMC

Vmware

Hewlett Packard

Avaya

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Medical & Healthcare

Military & Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fabric Based Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fabric Based Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fabric Based Computing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

