Fabric Based Computing Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
Fabric based computing is an approach that enables enterprises to establish the network as pools of processors, memory, I/O connections, adapters, network connections and storage.
The primary driver of the fabric computing market is the increased acceptance of cloud-based computing, across various geographical regions. Cloud-based computing depends on Enterprise-grade servers that are present in data centres
Major factors expected to drive the growth of fabric based computing market includes virtualization, component commoditization, automation, convergence and general purpose vertically integrated stacks.
This report focuses on the global Fabric Based Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fabric Based Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Teradata
TIBCO Software
Cisco Systems
Atos
Unisys
Egenera
Oracle
Dell EMC
Vmware
Hewlett Packard
Avaya
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3
Tier 4
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Retail
Medical & Healthcare
Military & Defense
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fabric Based Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fabric Based Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fabric Based Computing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
