Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Information and communication technology (ICT) have become vital part of social infrastructure. Hence, such system that permits society for better and efficient functioning is needed. The machine vision (MV) is a new concept that meets such expectations. This technology controls machine movement by processing visual information. Machine vision (MV) acts as a backbone for factory automation (FA) in any manufacturing industries. Moreover, machine vision (MV) has extended its advantage in several applications such as security, medicine, and agriculture. Machine vision (MV) automatically captures pictures & transfers files on computer. Captured pictures go through inspection. Small camera is fixed along with image sensor for capturing the image where vision software examines image and data are communicated to other peripheral devices.

This report focuses on the global Factory Automation and Machine Vision status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factory Automation and Machine Vision development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson Controls Inc

Siemens Ag

Emerson Electric Company

ABB LTD

Rockwell Automation Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Eastman Kodak

General Electric Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Teledyne Dalsa Inc

Texas Instruments Inc

Schneider Electric SA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Information Technology System

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Programmable Logic Control (PLC)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food processing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Factory Automation and Machine Vision status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Factory Automation and Machine Vision development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Factory Automation and Machine Vision are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Information Technology System

1.4.3 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

1.4.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

1.4.5 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

1.4.6 Programmable Logic Control (PLC)

1.4.7 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Power

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Food processing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Size

2.2 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Factory Automation and Machine Vision Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Johnson Controls Inc

12.1.1 Johnson Controls Inc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.1.4 Johnson Controls Inc Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Johnson Controls Inc Recent Development

12.2 Siemens Ag

12.2.1 Siemens Ag Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens Ag Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Siemens Ag Recent Development

12.3 Emerson Electric Company

12.3.1 Emerson Electric Company Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.3.4 Emerson Electric Company Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Emerson Electric Company Recent Development

12.4 ABB LTD

12.4.1 ABB LTD Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.4.4 ABB LTD Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ABB LTD Recent Development

12.5 Rockwell Automation Inc

12.5.1 Rockwell Automation Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.5.4 Rockwell Automation Inc Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Rockwell Automation Inc Recent Development

12.6 Honeywell International Inc

12.6.1 Honeywell International Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.6.4 Honeywell International Inc Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Honeywell International Inc Recent Development

12.7 Eastman Kodak

12.7.1 Eastman Kodak Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.7.4 Eastman Kodak Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Eastman Kodak Recent Development

12.8 General Electric Company

12.8.1 General Electric Company Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.8.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

12.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

12.9.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.9.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Teledyne Dalsa Inc

12.10.1 Teledyne Dalsa Inc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Factory Automation and Machine Vision Introduction

12.10.4 Teledyne Dalsa Inc Revenue in Factory Automation and Machine Vision Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Teledyne Dalsa Inc Recent Development

12.11 Texas Instruments Inc

12.12 Schneider Electric SA

Continuous…

