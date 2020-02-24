“Flexible Office Space Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges And Forecast 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Workplace refers to a premises where an organization carries out its everyday activities to run its business. It could either be an entire building or just a part of a building this could either be owned by the or rented out to the owner. The owner of a business could also take it on lease.

There is, however, a difference between a traditional workspace and flexible workspace. The traditional workspace is fixed while the flexible workspace is different from the traditional ones in terms of its environment and physical layout. It does not have the stiff corporate environment. Workers in flexible workplaces are not bound by fixed physical locations.

The international flexible workplace market is prophesized to experience growth owing to its increasing adoption and popularity by various advertising and media agencies, technology companies and startups. Furthermore, increasing disposable income in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America is predicted to trigger market growth.

The report foresees that the global flexible workplace market to be appropriately classified on the basis of presence, ownership, type, end user and by geography. The sub-segment of virtual flexible workspace could possibly gain momentum and play a significant role in the market for flexible workplace.

Global Flexible Workplace Market: Trends and Prospects

The world flexible workplace market is predicted to gain impetus and experience substantial market growth due to a significant rise in the number of enterprises opting for such a workplace. Flexibility is the key word that drives this market. As opposed to the traditional workplace wherein one has to strictly conform to physical space of the corporate, flexible workplace offers freedom as to physical space, environment and layout.

The concept of flexible workplace is increasingly adopted by various startups, technology companies, non-governmental organizations, media and advertising companies. Such workplaces amalgamate lifestyle and work. In addition to that, it facilitate workers in connecting and networking with each other.

Nevertheless, there is a flipside of the market as well. Flexible workplaces do not guarantee data safety as there are no such measures to ensure data safety as well. Apart from lack of data safety, high operational cost reduces profit margin. Since such workplace is open to people of all cultures, there is a possibility of risk averse culture sneaking in thereby creating cultural clash. All these factors mar the growth of the market for flexible work place.

Nevertheless, the market is poised for growth owing to the ongoing organizational business trends and macroeconomic factors. With innovation and technological advancement the market is poised for high growth over the period of forecast.

Global Flexible Workplace Market: Geographical Evaluation

When regional dominance is taken into account, North America emerges as the clear leader of the market for flexible workplace and is foreseen to retain its regional supremacy over the forecast period that extends from 2017 to 2025. Much of the growth of the region is due to the prevalence of latest infrastructural capabilities and presence of a numerous topnotch corporate houses in the region. Besides, there is a tendency amongst the Americans to adopt latest technologies rapidly.

The report also provides a detailed assessment of other significant regions of the world flexible workplace market, namely, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America and Europe.

Global Flexible workplace Market: Key Players

Some leading vendors of the flexible workplace market which are worth evaluating and assessing are WeWork Companies Inc., Awfis Space Solutions Pvt Ltd., Servcorp Limited, Bizspace Limited, IWG plc., Garage Society, The Great Room Offices, and many more.

