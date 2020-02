fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Forecast by End-use Industry 2018 – 2026

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: Overview

Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) is largely a non-invasive optical imaging technique used to assess neuronal activity and indirectly investigate cognitive development. The vast popularity of fNIRS brain imaging methods has stemmed from its ease of application in various ecologically valid settings, affordability of the modality, and portability. Moreover, it is widely used in assessing the neuronal activity in healthy as well diseases subjects, humans and animals. The system measures the activity by capturing the hemodynamic response in the brain using near-infrared radiation.

Over the past few years, fNIRS is used to widely to complement conventional imaging modalities, such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), in identifying abnormalities in people suffering from any neurological and psychiatric disorder by taking a non-invasive look at cortical activity. The system has also been increasingly used by scientists over the globe to support their rehabilitation research, sports sciences, and psychology.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fnirs-brain-imaging-system-market.html

The report offers evidence-based, in-depth insights into the various market dynamics, major technological advances, and gives a clear overview of the strategic landscape. The insights help market participants identify emerging opportunities and track prevailing lucrative avenues, which is helpful in imparting a holistic understanding of the market.

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: Trends and Opportunities

The intensifying need for non-invasive, portable, and cost-effective technique for assessing cortical activity in humans is a key factor driving the demand for fNIRS brain imaging systems. The preference of fNIRS over other modalities such as fMRI and positron emission tomography (PET) is the advantage it has in resisting motion artifacts that gives wrong or incomplete results. Such a feature is useful while imaging brains of sports persons or in rehabilitation research, where the motion of subjects. In recent years, the demand for fNIRS brain imaging systems has been increasingly catalyzed by the reduction in prices of these modalities and the commercial availability of these devices. The user-friendliness is a key attribute boosting its demand among clinicians.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45546

Clinical studies and research to unearth the promising potential of fNIRS for consumer neuroscience are expected to pave way for new, exciting paradigms in the market. For instance, the rising demand for these systems in complementing retail and shopper research is a welcome trend gaining traction in the fNIRS brain imaging systems market. However the usefulness of the technology may be hampered by the lack of a suitable signal processing systems to rectify physiological confounding effects when the system is used to measure cortical activity. Nevertheless, the marked safety that fNIRS has makes it ideal for use in a range of target populations such as infants and children.

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: Regional Outlook

The report offers a granular assessment of various regional dynamics influencing the growth trajectories of the market over the assessment period of 2108–2026. The study offers insights into untapped avenues in emerging markets and identifies the key regions expected to offer promising revenue growth. Some of the key regional market could be North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Players in developed nations are spending profusely in advancing brain imaging modality, which imparts prominence to these markets.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45546

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: Competitive Landscape

The study offers a detailed insight into the company profiles, their major offerings, recent innovative launches, and the key strategies adopted by various companies to consolidate their positions or shares in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Spectratech, Gowerlabs, Artinis Medical Systems, Techen Inc., NIRx Medizintechnik GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, and Hitachi.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com