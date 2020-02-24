Foliar Fertilizer Market – Sophisticated Demand 2028 | OMEX Agriculture Inc, COMPO EXPERT

The Research Report on “Foliar Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2028”, issued by TMR Research, includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain.

Market Outlook

Fertilizers and pesticides are the major inputs required in farming. The recent decade has shown an immense growth in the fertilizer market. For the past 50 years, chemical fertilizers and pesticides played a major role in the agriculture sector. In the recent years, agrochemicals are mostly used to obtain higher yield. The quality of the products can be altered by regulating the mineral supplies through fertilization. Fertilizers help in soil fertility and also provide necessary nutrients to the plants as well the soil. There are different ways in which a plant gets its mineral nutrients, e.g., from natural soil fertility, fertilizers that are being added to the soil, and foliar fertilizer added to the leaves.

Foliar fertilizer is a direct application of the fertilizer to the plant leaves in order to supply the necessary nutrients to the plants and crops. In 1844, foliar fertilizer was used to treat a plant disease named Plant Chlorosis, which is a condition in which the plant cannot synthesize enough chlorophyll due to lack of nutrients.

The foliar fertilizer is used to solve the nutrient deficiencies in the plants, and it also helps to promote the overall plant health. In the recent years, foliar fertilizer is being widely used in horticulture (fruits and vegetables). In simple terms, foliar fertilizer is a plant nutrient created for the leaf feeding. Due to the increase in soil complications, the market for the foliar fertilizer is high among the growers as the fertilizer acts as a substitute for plant nutrients.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Factors such as waterlogged soil and soil pH limit the nutrient uptake of plants from the roots. Foliar fertilizer has come forward as an ultimate plant care solution for several issues, such as lack of plant nutrients, plant diseases and lack of other supplements. The primary usage of the foliar fertilizer is done when the roots are not able to absorb the nutrients from the soil. Whereas the secondary usage of foliar fertilizer is to alleviate specific micronutrient deficiencies. Foliar fertilizer contains either a chelated iron compound or a mixture of several nutrients along with iron compound. The foliar fertilizer supplies micronutrients such as Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potassium, Calcium, and Boron to the plants, which help them in the growth and yield.

Generally, the foliar fertilizer is either applied early in the morning or late in the night, so that the nutrients are easily absorbed by the leaf. The necessary plant nutrients exist in a dissolved form in the fertilizer, and the nutrients are available to the plant parts instantly after application. Since the plant nutrients are available immediately after application, they will also be highly beneficial to solve the temporary nutrient stress. The efficiency of the foliar fertilizer is high, even when the dosage is low due to its nature. The abovementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the market for the foliar fertilizer over the forecast period.

Global Foliar Fertilizer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Sources, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

Natural/Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Form, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of Crop Type, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

On the basis of Product Type, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

Crop Protection Spray Fertilizer

Nutritional Spray Fertilizer

Others

On the basis of Region, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as:

North America

Europe

MEA

Latin America

APAC

Global Foliar Fertilizer Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global foliar fertilizer market are Alpine, Everris, Yara International ASA, NACHURS, Kugler Company, Best Environmental Technologies, Agro Nova Science, OMEX Agriculture Inc, COMPO EXPERT, Sustainable Agro Solutions, AGRA Group, and Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC., among others.

Key Developments in the Foliar Fertilizer Market

In the year 2016, Sustainable Agro Solutions along with Green Eagles launched their CODA products in Malaysia. More than 100 people attended the event, where they were shown the actions of the sprays in papaya, bean, cucumber, and rice fields.

In the year 2017, COMPO EXPERT partnered in China with a leading Chinese fertilizer company Xinyangfeng. This will help in the new technology development, localized production and commercialization of the fertilizer products.

Opportunities for the Participants in Foliar Fertilizers Market

The possibility for the growth of foliar fertilizer in the market is quite high. It has a high potential driven by various factors, which can increase the purchase of foliar fertilizer to a certain level.

Brief Approach to Research

We will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end user of the product segments covered in the study will be followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

