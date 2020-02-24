Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market – Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast to 2016 – 2025

Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market: Overview

Fuel cost accounts for a major portion of the transportation operating cost. Higher prices/fluctuating prices of fuel oil and strict environmental norms have led to the need for efficient management of fuel. Thus, monitoring, controlling, and reporting of fuel consumption is of key importance along with the management of fleet in order to control the total operating cost of a vessel. Railways and waterways are essentially inexpensive modes of goods/cargo/passenger movement. Operational cost is about 45% less as compared to roadways and about 70% less than air transportation. By waterways, a large bulk can be transported in one go. Demand for merchant vessels is thus high for movement and transportation of goods, cargo, and oil and gas.

Regional, national, and international trades flourish with the increase in advancements in the transportation industry. Enforcement of emission control areas (ECAs) is anticipated to augment the demand for middle distillate oils (MDOs and MGOs). Stringent regulations and mandates levied on the shipping industry for curbing operation cost and emission control have led to more technological developments and advancement in building efficient fuel management systems to control the overall costs. Technologies in fleet management and fuel consumption (monitoring, control, and reporting) are largely available along with viscosity control of the fuel.

Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market: Competitive Landcsape

Key major players operating in the Fuel Management Systems (FMS) market include Omnitracs, LLC, E-Drive Technology, The Veeder-Root Company, ESI Total Fuel Management, SCI Distribution, LLC, Fluid Management Technology Pty Ltd., SmartFlow Technologies, Emerson, Guduza System Technologies, Fleetmatics Group PLC, Telenav, Inc., TomTom International BV, and Trimble Inc.

Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market, by Process

– Measuring

– Monitoring

– Reporting

– Others

Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market, by Application

– Fuel Consumption

– Efficiency Level

– Fleet Management

– Viscosity Control

– Others

Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market, by End-User

– Road Transportation

– Railway Transportation

– Aircraft

– Marine

Global Fuel Management Systems (FMS) Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– France

– Germany

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East and Africa

