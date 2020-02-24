Fullerenes Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Opportunity Assessment 2026

Fullerenes are a group of carbon molecules found in forms such as ellipsoids, spheres, and hollow tubes. These nano-scale structures possess unique thermal, conductive, and chemical properities due to their physical structure and composition. Most of these fullerenes are produced using easily available substrates such as graphite, coal, and hydrocarbon fuels. Fullerenes are stable; however, they are not totally unreactive. They are sparingly soluble in many solvents. Common solvents for fullerenes include inorganic solvents such as toluene, xylene, and aniline. Fullerenes are available in different colors, such as solutions of pure buckminster-fullerene have dark purple in color and solutions of C 70 are a reddish brown n color. Fullerenes ranging from C 76 to C 84 have a variety of colors, while other high fullerenes have structural isomers. The dimension, electronic structure, hydrophobicity, and three dimensional shape of fullerenes molecule makes them an attractive subject in the bio-medical applications. Fullerenes are extensively used for several biomedical applications including the design of high-performance MRI agents and genetic material delivery. The toxicity of these carbon nanoparticles is dose and time dependent. High production costs and decrease in bargaining power of suppliers is likely to restrain the fullerenes market.

The global fullerenes market can be segmented based on shape, application, and region. In terms of shape, the market can be classified into buckyballs, carbon nanotubes, and nanorods. The carbon nanotubes segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Carbon nanotubes have properties such as high tensile strength, high electrical conductivity, high heat conductivity, and relative chemical inactivity. These factors propel the demand for fullerenes during the forecast period.In terms of application, the fullerenes market can be classified into precursor to pharmaceuticals, solar cell, biomedical, agrochemical and others. The biomedical segment is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Increasing in awareness about health is anticipated to fuel the demand for biomedical applications such as design of high-performance MRI contrast agents, X-ray imaging contrast agents, photodynamic therapy and drug and gene delivery. Carbon nanotubes fullerenes reduce oxidative stress and help in retaining healthy skin by using their strong anti-oxidative properties. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for fullerenes during the forecast period.

According to a recent study, the photovoltaic performance can be influenced by fullerene stereomer, implies that the stereomeric effect should be envisioned and new fullerene derivative was designed as electron acceptor. Which is used in solar cells or panels for electronic applications. Based on region, the fullerenes market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to remain a leading region for the global pharmaceutical & healthcare market during the forecast period. Increases in population is likely to boost the demand for medicines & hospitals in countries such as India and China. This is a major factor propelling the demand for fullerenes during the forecast period. The market in South Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace as compared to that in other countries due to undeveloped economy and lack of technological advancement.

The global fullerenes market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at a global and regional level. Major companies include Arkema, Bayer Material Science, Mitsubishi, Nano, Nanocyl, howa Denko, Alfa Aesar, Bucky, Emfutur Technologies, Mer Holdings, TDA Research, Tokyo Chemical Industry, and Research Nanomaterials. These companies invest in R&D activities to develop innovative products and gain a larger market share.