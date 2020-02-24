Gesture Recognition Market – Driven by Increasing Use across Medical and Aerospace Industries

User-friendliness of gesture recognition enabled devices along with growing application of gesture control solutions in healthcare, retail sector, and industrial settings are some of the major factors contributing to the growing popularity of gesture recognition technology at the global level. Increasing consumer preference for gesture control devices which includes tablets, PCs, laptops are contributing in the growing popularity of gesture recognition technology globally.

Consumer Electronics is estimated to account for a 35.5% share in the market globally as of 2015. Products such as smart TVs, cameras and multimedia consoles of automobiles will make consumer electronics one of the most attractive application areas with a CAGR rise of over 14.6%.

The importance of gesture recognition technology lies in developing efficient interaction between humans and machines. Increasing application of gesture recognition technology in consumer electronics is among the key factors boosting the gesture recognition market at the global level.

3D vision and gesture tracking solutions in gaming consoles along with 2D gesture recognition technology in smart TVs, PCs, and tablets is fueling the demand for touch less gesture recognition technology. Limited numbers of recognizable gestures along with inaccurate and inefficient systems are certain factors hindering the growth of the gesture recognition market globally.

However, technological advancements in the gesture recognition market coupled with rising demand for this technology in smartphones are offering great opportunities for the major players in the gesture recognition market.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7586

Development of 3D Vision and gesture tracking technology along with growing prominence of 2D gesture recognition technology in the consumer electronics is expected to have a huge impact on this market in the short, medium, and long term. Furthermore, rising number of strategic partnerships between various automobile and gesture recognition technology companies is having a positive impact on the growth of the gesture recognition market.

Increasing adoption of gesture recognition solutions in the automotive industry is one of the prime reasons behind the growth of global gesture recognition market. In addition, growing gesture-based interaction in factory automation and increasing application of gesture recognition solutions in the industrial sector is fueling the demand for gesture control technology at the global level.

The global gesture recognition market has been segmented as presented below:

By Application Automotive Hospitality Consumer electronics Gaming Aerospace and defense Commercial centers Educational hubs Medical centers



By Technology Touch based gesture recognition Gyroscope Accelerometer Combo Sensor Touchless gesture recognition Ultrasonic (3D gesture) Infrared 2D Array Camera Solutions

