Global 4K TV (Television) Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

4K, known as UHD, is a picture technology that quadruples the number of pixels found in a full HD picture. With 4K, pixels are usually arranged in a 3,840 x 2,160 configuration, compared with the 1920×1080 you get in a full HD TV.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2016, as China has transformed into the biggest consumer of 4K TVs, accounting for more than 70% of the global share in the same year. Mass availability of 4K TVs coupled with low price offerings is the major reason behind the huge consumptions of 4K TVs in the country.

North America being an early adopter witnessed a signifcant growth with the introduction of 4K TVs, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period. Further, the regional 4K TV market growth is also attributed to the growing adoption of 4K set-top boxes that allow exploiting the full capability of 4K TVs with improved picture quality.

The region is expected to witness tremendouse growth also owing a drop in prices of 4K TVs, and it is anticipated that by 2025 more than half the American population will own at least one 4K TV. The European 4K TV market also exhibited a moderate growth due to an increasing demand in the UK and Germany. The proliferation of TVs supporting HDR will be a key factor expected to drive the growth in developed markets.

The global 4K TV (Television) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the 4K TV (Television) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of 4K TV (Television) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of 4K TV (Television) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global 4K TV (Television) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 4K TV (Television) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Samsung

LG

SONY

Sharp

Panasonic

Toshiba

Seiki

Hisense

Skyworth

Changhong

TCL

Konka

Philips

Haier

Market size by Product

<55 Inch

55 Inch

65 Inch

Others

Market size by End User

Household

Public

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global 4K TV (Television) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 4K TV (Television) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global 4K TV (Television) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of 4K TV (Television) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 4K TV (Television) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 4K TV (Television) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

