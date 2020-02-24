Global Airfreight Forwarding Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Airfreight Forwarding Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Airfreight Forwarding Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Airfreight Forwarding Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Airfreight Forwarding market, analyzes and researches the Airfreight Forwarding development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

DSV A/S

UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc

Expeditors International

Sinotrans Limited

The Panalpina Group

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaging and Labeling

Documentation and PO Management

Charter Services

Transportation and Warehousing

Other

Market segment by Application, Airfreight Forwarding can be split into

Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Consumer Appliances

Healthcare

Other

Table of Contents

Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Airfreight Forwarding

1.1 Airfreight Forwarding Market Overview

1.1.1 Airfreight Forwarding Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Airfreight Forwarding Market by Type

1.3.1 Packaging and Labeling

1.3.2 Documentation and PO Management

1.3.3 Charter Services

1.3.4 Transportation and Warehousing

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Airfreight Forwarding Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail and FMCG

1.4.2 Manufacturing

1.4.3 Consumer Appliances

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Other

2 Global Airfreight Forwarding Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Airfreight Forwarding Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 DB Schenker

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Nippon Express Co., Ltd

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 DSV A/S

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Expeditors International

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Sinotrans Limited

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 The Panalpina Group

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Airfreight Forwarding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Airfreight Forwarding in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Airfreight Forwarding

Continued….

