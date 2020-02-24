Global Artificial Marble Market Value And Deep Analysis

Global Artificial Marble Market: Overview

The global market for artificial marble is likely to register significant growth due to its durability and quality to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use, are some of the important factor propelling the demand of this market. The artificial marble has more durability when it is compared with the original marble market, this is another major factor influencing the demand in near future. The higher tensile strength, high abrasion resistance and less absorption of water are some of the key reason behind the growth of this market. To increase the esthetic of the place, artificial marble are widely used in institution, office and in home which is projected to drive the overall market.. Owing to rising demand of the artificial market for decorative purpose in hotel, temple and other memorial building are likely to boost the growth of this market in coming years. The low cost of the artificial marble as compare to original marble are also act as important factor propelling the growth during the course of forecast period, 2018 to 2028.

In contrast, the artificial marble are more prone to stress cracking and vulnerable to stain if the marble are produced without gel coats. Thereby, manufacture of artificial marble without utilizing gel coats likely to hamper the growth of the market in coming years. Also, the high cost involve in the maintence and usage of the artificial marble could expected to hinder the growth of this market at global level.

The study segregates the artificial marble market based on product and application and end use. On the basis of end use, the global market for artificial marble is categorized into architecture and art, construction and buildings and other end users.

The study also offers comprehensive analysis of the global artificial marble market in terms of market growth, key trends, restraints and opportunity prevailing in this market.

Global Artificial Marble Market: Trends

Increasing number of construction enterprises and rising number of residential building are leading factor influencing the demand of the global market for artificial marble. The luxurious appearance of the artificial marble is one of the key growth factor for the development of this market. The sintered and composite type of artificial market could foresee to achieve higher demand due to the durability aspects of this marble.

Global Artificial Marble Market: Geography

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth on the basis of rising prevalence of the residential constructions. Increase in in disposable income and rise in urbanization in developed economies like India and china likely to mark significant growth in coming years. This factors can further increase lucrative opportunities in the developing economies. Also, due to expansion of real-estate sector in U.S. is projected to drive the market during the said period.

Global Artificial Marble Market: Competition

This section of the study also provides competitive analysis of the global market for artificial marble. The study also includes companies operating in the global artificial marble market such as Krystal Stone Exports Ltd., Aristech Surfaces LLC, Hanex Solid Surfaces, OWELL, and LG Hausys Ltd