Global Automated Feeding Systems Market 2018 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Automated Feeding Systems Market by Function (Controlling, Mixing, Filling and Screening, Others), Livestock, Offering, Technology, Type, Integration, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

The global automated feeding systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.3 Million in 2017 to USD 8.9 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Growing focus of major companies on technological advancements and new product launches and developments for livestock management and increasing consumption of meat and dairy products are two major drivers of the market.

The filling and screening segment is dominating the Automated Feeding Systemsmarket with a market share of 33.40% in 2017

The function segment is classified into controlling, mixing, filling and screening and others. The filling and screening segment is dominating the automated feeding systems market and valued with USD 1.43 Million in 2017.

Ruminants segment held largest market share of 38.60% in 2017

Livestock segment includes ruminants, swine, poultry and others. Ruminants segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 38.70% in 2017.

Services segmentvalued around USD 2.05 Million in 2017

Offering segment is divided into segments such as a hardware, software and services. Services is dominating the market in 2017.

The guidance and remote-sensing technology segmentdominated with the share of 39.70% in 2017

The technology segment includes guidance and remote sensing technology, robotics and telemetry, RFID technology and others. The guidance and remote-sensing technology segment dominated the market in 2017.

The rail-guided feeding segmentvalued around USD 1.96 Million in 2017

The type segment includes rail-guided feeding systems, conveyor feeding systems and self-propelled feeding systems. The rail-guided feeding systems segment is dominating the market in 2017. These systems have increased popularity among farms, due to their durability and low maintenance cost.

The integrated automated feeding systemssegmentheld largest market share of 63.80% in 2017

The integration segment includes integrated automated feeding systems and non-integrated automated feeding systems. The integrated automated feeding systems segment is dominating the segment and valued around USD 2.74 Million in 2017.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately41.90% in 2017.The Asia Pacific region is dominating due to the increasing modernization of animal production techniques in the Asia Pacific region. It has provided opportunities for the automated feeding industry, which has further impacted the rise in the need for commercial feed among farmers in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players ofmarketinclude Valmetal, GEA Group AG, DeLaval Inc., VDL Agrotech, Afimilk Ltd., Agrologic Ltd, Bauer Technics A.S., RovibecAgrisolutionsInc, GSI Group, Inc., and Pellon Group Oy, aong¸ GEA, DeLaval, Trioliet, FullwoodPacko, Lely Holding, Sum-it Computer, Boumatic LLC, Davisway and Dairymaster Others.

