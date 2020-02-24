Global Barium Fluoride Market Trends Forecast Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application

Global Barium Fluoride Market: Overview

Barium fluoride (BaF2) has chemical composition of barium and fluoride. It is a solid material of transparent crystals that occurs naturally as Frankdicksonit. It is obtained in solid form with a transparent property. Barium fluoride is water-insoluble and used extensively in various applications such as optics for astronomical instrumentation, IR optics, and space optics. Currently, it is the fastest known scintillator. It has an emission component with sub-nanosecond decay time that yields very fast timing. In addition to scintillation properties, barium fluoride is also used in the fabrication of optical windows transmitting radiation in the spectrum from IR to UV. Barium fluoride is also suitable for various instrumental environments due to its resistance to water damage. It is also required to produce BaY2F8 crystals for UV-lasers. Thus, increase in demand for barium fluoride in end-use industries, expansion in the fluoride market, and growth in production and consumption patterns are estimated to drive the barium fluoride market. However, implementation of stringent government regulations and health hazards of barium fluoride are likely to hamper the market.

Global Barium Fluoride Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the barium fluoride market can be segmented into hydrogen fluoride, ammonium, sulfur hexafluoride, calcium fluoride, sodium fluoride, and others. The need for barium fluoride is rising, as the chemical is a versatile intermediate and building block in various applications.

In terms of end-use industry, the barium fluoride market can be divided into aluminum metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, optical material, spectroscopic components, oil refining, food, and others. Barium fluoride is majorly used in the aluminum metallurgy, optical materials, and production of welding agents. The aluminum metallurgy segment is expected to dominate the barium fluoride market during the forecast period owing to the extensive usage of the compound in enamel and glazing frits production and as flux and pacifying agent. This compound is also used in the production of welding agents, and rods. Furthermore, rise in demand for barium fluoride in oil refining and optical materials is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the barium fluoride market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds the major share of the market due to the increase in consumption of inorganic compounds in end-use industries such as aluminum metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, and optical materials. Rise in demand for barium fluoride in the production of welding agents is also anticipated to drive the barium fluoride market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries of the barium fluoride market. The barium fluoride market in North America is also expanding significantly, Growth in investments and rise in per capita income in the region are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. The barium fluoride market in Europe has been expanding substantially due to the increase in production capacity of barium fluoride and improvement in infrastructure facilities in aluminum refineries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa also account for significant market share. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for barium fluoride in key industries such as pharmaceutical, oil refining , and aluminum metallurgy in these regions.

Global Barium Fluoride Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the barium fluoride market include Solvay S.A., GFS Chemicals, Inc., International Crystal Laboratories, All-Chemie, Ltd., Barium & Chemicals, Inc., Super Conductor Materials, and Triveni Interchem Private Limited.