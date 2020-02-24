Global Bottled Water Processing Market 2018 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Bottled Water Processing Market by Product Type (Still Water, Sparkling Water), Packaging Material (Plastic, Glass, Others), Equipment, Technology, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

The global bottled water processing market is expected to grow from USD 189.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 420.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.Rise in use of bottled water and increase in health concerns which has subsequently led to the increased consumption of bottled water which has further added fuel in the growth of the market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-bottled-water-processing-market-by-product-type-still-375945.html#sample

The plasticsegmentis dominating the market with a market share of 46.80% in 2017

The packaging material segment is classified into plastic, glass and others. The plastic segment is dominating the bottled water processing market in 2017. Plastics exhibits various characteristics such as durability, safety, hygiene, and lightness of weight which have increased the popularity of plastic bottles.

Sparkling water segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period

Product type segment is divided into segments such as a still water and sparkling water. Sparkling water segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Itis expected to experience a noteworthy growth due to growing demand of alternatives for carbonated beverages

The filters segmentheld the market share of28.90% in 2017

The equipment segment includes filters, bottle washers, fillers & cappers, blow molders, shrink wrappers and others. The filters segment is dominating the market in 2017. Filters are mainly used for the removal of visible particles and for removing the microorganisms from potable water.

The filtration process segmentvalued around USD 74.16 Billion in 2017

The technology segment includes Ion exchange and demineralisation, disinfection, filtration and packaging. The filtration process segment is dominating the market in 2017. The filtration process is one of the technique used for the purification and desalination of water. The major membrane filtration techniques used for processing bottled water includes microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF) and nanofiltration (NF).

BROWSE COMPLETE REPORT AND TABLE OF CONTENTS : https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-bottled-water-processing-market-by-product-type-still-375945.html

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately41.80% in 2017.TheAsia Pacific region is dominating due to growing population coupled with rapid urbanization in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia which is likely to be the key driver for the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players ofmarketinclude Pall Corporation, Dow Chemical Co., Velocity Equipment Solutions Inc., Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc., General Electric, Seychelles Environmental Technologies, Inc., Norland International Inc. and Axeon Water Technologies

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.