Global Candle Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
A candle is wax with an ignitable wick embedded that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. It can also be used to provide heat, or as a method of keeping time.
Global and Regional Candle market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Blyth
Jarden Corp
Colonial Candle
S. C. Johnson & Son
Chesapeake Bay Candle
Langley/Emprire Candle
Lancaster Colony
Armadilla Wax Works
Dianne’s Custom Candles
Bolsius
Gies
Vollmar
Kingking
Talent
Zhong Nam
Pintian Wax
Everlight
Allite
Candle-lite
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Animal wax candles
Vegetable wax candles
Paraffin wax candles
Synthetic wax candles
By Application
Traditional Field
Craft Field
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Animal wax candles
1.1.2.2 Vegetable wax candles
1.1.2.3 Paraffin wax candles
1.1.2.4 Synthetic wax candles
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Traditional Field
1.1.3.2 Craft Field
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Blyth
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Jarden Corp
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Colonial Candle
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 S. C. Johnson & Son
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Chesapeake Bay Candle
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Langley/Emprire Candle
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Lancaster Colony
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 Armadilla Wax Works
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Dianne’s Custom Candles
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Bolsius
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Gies
6.12 Vollmar
6.13 Kingking
6.14 Talent
6.15 Zhong Nam
6.16 Pintian Wax
6.17 Everlight
6.18 Allite
6.19 Candle-lite
Continued….
