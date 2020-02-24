Global Consumer NAS Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Consumer NAS:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Consumer NAS Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

The increasing need for video surveillance systems to be one of the major factors driving market growth. Smart home security is gaining traction among the consumers and is one of the most demanding IoT applications.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the major share in the NAS storage market in 2017. The Americas are known for the early adoption of modern technologies and hence the demand for consumer NAS is expected to rise from the advanced economies of North America. Moreover, the strong presence and penetration of the top vendors will drive the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the global Consumer NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer NAS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Dell Technologies

NEC

Seagate Technology

Western Digital

Netgear Inc

Synology Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4001424-global-consumer-nas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Backup

Archiving

Disaster Recovery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Home

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer NAS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer NAS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/05/13/global-consumer-nas-market-2019-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2025/

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer NAS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Backup

1.4.3 Archiving

1.4.4 Disaster Recovery

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer NAS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Business

1.5.3 Home

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Consumer NAS Market Size

2.2 Consumer NAS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer NAS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Consumer NAS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Consumer NAS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Consumer NAS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Consumer NAS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Consumer NAS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Consumer NAS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Consumer NAS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer NAS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Consumer NAS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Consumer NAS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Consumer NAS Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Consumer NAS Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 Dell Technologies

12.2.1 Dell Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Consumer NAS Introduction

12.2.4 Dell Technologies Revenue in Consumer NAS Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell Technologies Recent Development

12.3 NEC

12.3.1 NEC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Consumer NAS Introduction

12.3.4 NEC Revenue in Consumer NAS Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 NEC Recent Development

12.4 Seagate Technology

12.4.1 Seagate Technology Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Consumer NAS Introduction

12.4.4 Seagate Technology Revenue in Consumer NAS Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Seagate Technology Recent Development

12.5 Western Digital

12.5.1 Western Digital Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Consumer NAS Introduction

12.5.4 Western Digital Revenue in Consumer NAS Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Western Digital Recent Development

12.6 Netgear Inc

12.6.1 Netgear Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Consumer NAS Introduction

12.6.4 Netgear Inc Revenue in Consumer NAS Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Netgear Inc Recent Development

12.7 Synology Inc

12.7.1 Synology Inc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Consumer NAS Introduction

12.7.4 Synology Inc Revenue in Consumer NAS Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Synology Inc Recent Development

12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

12.8.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Consumer NAS Introduction

12.8.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Revenue in Consumer NAS Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Recent Development

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001424-global-consumer-nas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact Information:

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)