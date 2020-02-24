Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Corporate Game-Based Learning:

Executive Summary

Game-based learning or serious game refers to all digital applications that are developed to impart learning through games.

The North America to dominate the corporate game-based learning market. The high generation of jobs in the IT, banking, and healthcare industry is the major reason for the growth of the corporate game-based learning market in the region.

This report focuses on the global Corporate Game-Based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Game-Based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PlayGen

Gamelearn

BreakAway Games

G-Cube

Growth Engineering

Indusgeeks Solutions

mLevel

StratBeans Consulting

Wrainb

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Generic Product

Packaged Product

Market segment by Application, split into

Under 25 Years

25-55 Years

Over 55 Years

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Corporate Game-Based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Corporate Game-Based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Game-Based Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

