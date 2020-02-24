Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Corporate Game-Based Learning:
Executive Summary
Game-based learning or serious game refers to all digital applications that are developed to impart learning through games.
The North America to dominate the corporate game-based learning market. The high generation of jobs in the IT, banking, and healthcare industry is the major reason for the growth of the corporate game-based learning market in the region.
This report focuses on the global Corporate Game-Based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Game-Based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PlayGen
Gamelearn
BreakAway Games
G-Cube
Growth Engineering
Indusgeeks Solutions
mLevel
StratBeans Consulting
Wrainb
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Generic Product
Packaged Product
Market segment by Application, split into
Under 25 Years
25-55 Years
Over 55 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate Game-Based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate Game-Based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Game-Based Learning are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Generic Product
1.4.3 Packaged Product
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Under 25 Years
1.5.3 25-55 Years
1.5.4 Over 55 Years
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Size
2.2 Corporate Game-Based Learning Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Corporate Game-Based Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Corporate Game-Based Learning Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Corporate Game-Based Learning Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 PlayGen
12.1.1 PlayGen Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.1.4 PlayGen Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 PlayGen Recent Development
12.2 Gamelearn
12.2.1 Gamelearn Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.2.4 Gamelearn Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Gamelearn Recent Development
12.3 BreakAway Games
12.3.1 BreakAway Games Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.3.4 BreakAway Games Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BreakAway Games Recent Development
12.4 G-Cube
12.4.1 G-Cube Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.4.4 G-Cube Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 G-Cube Recent Development
12.5 Growth Engineering
12.5.1 Growth Engineering Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.5.4 Growth Engineering Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Growth Engineering Recent Development
12.6 Indusgeeks Solutions
12.6.1 Indusgeeks Solutions Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.6.4 Indusgeeks Solutions Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Indusgeeks Solutions Recent Development
12.7 mLevel
12.7.1 mLevel Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.7.4 mLevel Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 mLevel Recent Development
12.8 StratBeans Consulting
12.8.1 StratBeans Consulting Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.8.4 StratBeans Consulting Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 StratBeans Consulting Recent Development
12.9 Wrainb
12.9.1 Wrainb Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Corporate Game-Based Learning Introduction
12.9.4 Wrainb Revenue in Corporate Game-Based Learning Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Wrainb Recent Development
