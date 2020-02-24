Global Electricity Generation Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
Electricity Generation:
Executive Summary
Electricity Generation market includes power generation companies that produce electricity using a variety of sources such as hydro, fossil fuels, solar, nuclear wind and biomass.
Natural gas and renewable energy sources are increasingly being used For generating electricity to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable energy sources include electricity generated from solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal and biomass. The use of natural gas and renewable energy sources help to reduce the environmental damage caused by the earlier methods of using fossil fuels and coal.
This report focuses on the global Electricity Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electricity Generation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Enel
Engie
Iberdrola
Exelon
Duke Energy
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hydroelectric Power Generation
Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation
Nuclear Electric Power Generation
Solar Electric Power Generation
Wind Electric Power Generation
Geothermal Electric Power Generation
Biomass Electric Power Generation
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Stations
Substation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electricity Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electricity Generation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electricity Generation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electricity Generation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation
1.4.3 Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation
1.4.4 Nuclear Electric Power Generation
1.4.5 Solar Electric Power Generation
1.4.6 Wind Electric Power Generation
1.4.7 Geothermal Electric Power Generation
1.4.8 Biomass Electric Power Generation
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electricity Generation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Power Stations
1.5.3 Substation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electricity Generation Market Size
2.2 Electricity Generation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electricity Generation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Electricity Generation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electricity Generation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electricity Generation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electricity Generation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Electricity Generation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Electricity Generation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electricity Generation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electricity Generation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electricity Generation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Electricity Generation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Enel
12.1.1 Enel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electricity Generation Introduction
12.1.4 Enel Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Enel Recent Development
12.2 Engie
12.2.1 Engie Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electricity Generation Introduction
12.2.4 Engie Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Engie Recent Development
12.3 Iberdrola
12.3.1 Iberdrola Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electricity Generation Introduction
12.3.4 Iberdrola Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Iberdrola Recent Development
12.4 Exelon
12.4.1 Exelon Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electricity Generation Introduction
12.4.4 Exelon Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Exelon Recent Development
12.5 Duke Energy
12.5.1 Duke Energy Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electricity Generation Introduction
12.5.4 Duke Energy Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Duke Energy Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
