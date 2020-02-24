Global Enrollment Management Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Enrollment Management Software:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Enrollment Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enrollment Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FileInvite

Alma

Kira Talent

Ellucian

TargetX

PCR Educator

DaycareWaitlist

AlaQuest International

TADS

Technolutions

Snowman Software

Smart Choice Technologies

Augusoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Schools

Training Institutions

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enrollment Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enrollment Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enrollment Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enrollment Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enrollment Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Schools

1.5.3 Training Institutions

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enrollment Management Software Market Size

2.2 Enrollment Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enrollment Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enrollment Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enrollment Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enrollment Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Enrollment Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Enrollment Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enrollment Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enrollment Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enrollment Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enrollment Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Enrollment Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 FileInvite

12.1.1 FileInvite Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 FileInvite Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 FileInvite Recent Development

12.2 Alma

12.2.1 Alma Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Alma Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Alma Recent Development

12.3 Kira Talent

12.3.1 Kira Talent Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Kira Talent Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Kira Talent Recent Development

12.4 Ellucian

12.4.1 Ellucian Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Ellucian Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ellucian Recent Development

12.5 TargetX

12.5.1 TargetX Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 TargetX Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TargetX Recent Development

12.6 PCR Educator

12.6.1 PCR Educator Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 PCR Educator Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 PCR Educator Recent Development

12.7 DaycareWaitlist

12.7.1 DaycareWaitlist Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 DaycareWaitlist Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 DaycareWaitlist Recent Development

12.8 AlaQuest International

12.8.1 AlaQuest International Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 AlaQuest International Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 AlaQuest International Recent Development

12.9 TADS

12.9.1 TADS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 TADS Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 TADS Recent Development

12.10 Technolutions

12.10.1 Technolutions Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enrollment Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Technolutions Revenue in Enrollment Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Technolutions Recent Development

12.11 Snowman Software

12.12 Smart Choice Technologies

12.13 Augusoft

Continuous…

