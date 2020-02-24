Global Environmental Testing Services Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
This report focuses on the global Environmental Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Eurofins Scientific SE
Bureau Veritas
SGS S.A
Intertek Group
Agilent Technologies
ALS Limited
AB Sciex
Romer Labs Diagnostic
R J Hill Laboratories
Asurequality Limited
Suburban Testing Labs
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Organic Compounds
Microbiological Contaminants
Residue
Heavy Metal
Solids
Market segment by Application, split into
Soil
Water
Air
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Environmental Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Environmental Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Testing Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
