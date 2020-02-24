Global Eucalyptus Oil Market 2018 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Eucalyptus Oil Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade, Fragrance Grade, Industrial Grade), Sales Channel, Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

The global eucalyptus oil market is expected to grow from USD 46.8 Million in 2017 to USD 75.2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Risinguse of eucalyptus oil in foods with natural additives and soaring need for eucalyptus oil for applications in aromatherapy has been gaining an uptick for the growth of the market.

The organic segmentheld largest market share of 63.10% in 2017

The nature segment is classified into organic and conventional. The organic segment is dominating the eucalyptus oil market in 2017. The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for the consumption of organic food products. Organic food products are healthier, hence health conscious individuals are willing to pay high prices for organic food products.

Biotechnological method segmentvalued around USD 22.08Million in 2017

Grade segment includes pharmaceutical grade, fragrance grade and industrial grade. Biotechnological method dominated the market in 2017. Eucalyptus oil contains a significant level of cineole content, an organic compound possessing several many medicinal effects. Thus, the use of eucalyptus oil has increased in novel pharmaceutical applications

The wholesalers/distributors segment held largest market share of 39.20% in 2017

Sales channel segment is divided into segments such as wholesalers/distributors, modern trade & retail stores, specialty stores and online retail. The wholesalers/distributors segment dominated the market in 2017. Due to the easy obtainability of product facilitated in modern and medical store, this kind of stores has higher share in terms of volume and value sales.

The therapeutics & cosmeticssegment valued around USD 15.21Million in 2017

The application segment includes food & beverages, therapeutics & cosmetics, aromatherapy, fragrances and others. The therapeutics & cosmetics dominated the market in 2017. Eucalyptus oil is exhaustively used as an important ingredient in cosmetics and therapeutics industries.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest market share of approximately39.10% in 2017.The European region is dominating the market owing to the presence of large number of cosmetic production companies in this region which drives the industry growth. Consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetic products along with environmental sustainability of these material which will surge regional product demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players ofmarketinclude CRISPR Plantsmarket are NOW Health Group, Inc., doTERRA International, Young Living Essential Oils, NHR Organic Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, Ananda Apothecary, LLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation

