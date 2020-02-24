Global Fleet Management Systems Market 2019 Size, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2025

Fleet Management Systems:

Executive Summary

Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock help desk are some of the upcoming managed services required by fleet operators. Moreover, it has become difficult for companies to focus on core business processes and support various other functions, which in turn, increases the significance of managed services. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the fleet management ecosystem.

In 2018, the global Fleet Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fleet Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fleet Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Omnitracs

Trimble

Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

ARI

FleetCor

Navman Wireless

TomTom

I.D. Systems

AssetWorks

BSM Wireless

E6GPS

Mike Albert

Microlise

Etrans

Wiesless Matrix

Scania Fleet

Transcore

Transics

Blue Tree

Fleetboard

Inosat

Tracker SA

Zonar

Dynafleet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management

Vehicle Dispatch

Driver Scheduling

Asset Tracking

Condition Based Maintenance

Security and Safety Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fleet Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fleet Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fleet Management Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management

1.4.3 Vehicle Dispatch

1.4.4 Driver Scheduling

1.4.5 Asset Tracking

1.4.6 Condition Based Maintenance

1.4.7 Security and Safety Management

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Logistics and Transportation

1.5.3 Public Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fleet Management Systems Market Size

2.2 Fleet Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fleet Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fleet Management Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fleet Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fleet Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fleet Management Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fleet Management Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Omnitracs

12.1.1 Omnitracs Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Omnitracs Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

12.2 Trimble

12.2.1 Trimble Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Trimble Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.3 Fleetmatics

12.3.1 Fleetmatics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Fleetmatics Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Fleetmatics Recent Development

12.4 Alphabet

12.4.1 Alphabet Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Alphabet Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Alphabet Recent Development

12.5 Telenav

12.5.1 Telenav Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Telenav Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Telenav Recent Development

12.6 Arvento

12.6.1 Arvento Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Arvento Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Arvento Recent Development

12.7 Teletrac

12.7.1 Teletrac Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Teletrac Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Teletrac Recent Development

12.8 EMKAY

12.8.1 EMKAY Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.8.4 EMKAY Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 EMKAY Recent Development

12.9 Gurtam

12.9.1 Gurtam Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fleet Management Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Gurtam Revenue in Fleet Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Gurtam Recent Development

12.10 ARI

Continuous…

