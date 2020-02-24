Global Humic Acid Organic Fertilizer Market 2018 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Humic Acid Organic Fertilizer Market by Type (Solid Humic Acid Organic Fertilizer, Liquid Humic Acid Organic Fertilizer), Application (Agriculture, Horticulture), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends)” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global humic acid organic fertilizer market is expected to grow from USD xx Million in 2017 to USD xx Million by 2025 at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Increase in demand because of increased yields of crops, vegetables and fruits and it helps to produce superior turf and deep roots.The fertilisers helps to improveuptake of fertilizers and replenishes depleted soils. Also, they can be held for longer time periods in the root zone with the assistance of granular humic acids which will allow plants to absorb more nutrients, thereby, stimulating the demand for the market.

The type segment is classified into solid humic acid organic fertilizer and liquid humic acid organic fertilizer. The humic acid organic fertilisers may be found in solid or liquid state depending upon its availability.In compacted soils or hard pan, they are mixed with water and are added into the soil which can help to break up such soils, allowing the available nutrients to reach deeper into the root zone.

The application segment includes agriculture and horticulture. The humic acid oranic fertilisers are basically used in agriculture. Humic acid is a principal component of humic substances, which are the major organic constituents of soil (humus), peat and coal.Humus influences soil fertility through its effect on the water-holding capacity of the soil.Humic acids are commonly used as a soil supplement in agriculture. By improving soil texture, increasing water retention, providing available carbon to soil and promoting the growth of living cells, humics make the land fertile and productive as nature intended

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. TheNorth America region is dominating the market due to the easy accessibility of raw materials and technological advancement in producing this acid which will foster the industry demand. Also, soaring awareness in using these products and expanding number of manufacturers and consumers in the region will have a positive impact on the industry size

Competitive Analysis:

The major players ofmarketinclude Arctech, The Anderson, Saosis, NTS, Humintech, Grow More, Live Earth, GROW, Agrocare, Ahmad Saeed, BGB, Lardmee, Aojia Ecology, Luxi, XLX, NDFY, CGA, Mapon and HNE

