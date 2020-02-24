Global IT Infrastructure Services Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
IT infrastructure services involve the setting up of work stations, networks, servers, storage, information security, and protocols from scratch, as well as managing the same. Some IT infrastructure service providers also help buyers in the maintenance of IT infrastructure.
IT Infrastructure Services provide services like IT service desk, End user support, Enterprise systems & network management, Data center consolidation and hosting, Database services, Cloud hosting (AWS), Project management and governance and Virtualization Solutions.
In 2018, the global IT Infrastructure Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Infrastructure Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Infrastructure Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HCL
Accenture
TCS
HPE
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT service desk
End user support
Enterprise systems & network management
Data center consolidation and hosting
Database services
Cloud hosting (AWS)
Project management and governance
Virtualization Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Energy utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Infrastructure Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Infrastructure Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Infrastructure Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
