Global Mountain Bicycles Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
This report provides in depth study of “Mountain Bicycles Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mountain Bicycles Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A mountain bike or mountain bicycle (abbreviated Mtn Bike or MTB) is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes, but incorporate features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrain. These typically include a front or full suspension, large knobby tires, more durable wheels, more powerful brakes, and lower gear ratios for climbing steep grades. Mountain bikes are typically ridden on mountain trails, single track, fire roads, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades. Many trails have additional TTF’s (Technical Trail Features) such as log piles, log rides, rock gardens, skinnies, gap jumps, and wall-rides. Mountain bikes are built to handle these types of terrain and features. The heavy-duty construction combined with stronger rims and wider tires has also made this style of bicycle popular with urban riders and couriers who must navigate through potholes and over curbs.
Global and Regional Mountain Bicycles market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Giant
Trek
Specialized
Cannondale
Santa Cruz
Company six
Scott
Yeti
Merida
Kona
Rocky Mountain Bicycles
XDS
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Rigid
Hardtail
Softail
Full Suspension
By Application
Household
Commercial
Continued….
