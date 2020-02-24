Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market 2018 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market by Product Type (Tocopherol, Tocotrienol), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Others),Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

The global natural source vitamin E market is expected to grow from USD xx Million in 2017 to USD xx Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Growing consciousness among consumers due to health-related concerns and rising demand for nutritive and natural food supplements are the two important factors affecting the growth of the market.A large number of natural source vitamin E products manufacturers might exploit the well-settled marketing space of e-commerce in forthcoming years, thereby boosting the demand of the product.

The product type segment is classified into tocopherol and tocotrienol. Alpha-tocopheryl acetate (ATA), also known as tocopheryl acetate, tocopherol acetate, or vitamin E acetate, is a specific form of vitamin E that is mainly found in skin care products and dietary supplements.

The application segment is segmented intodietary supplements, food and beverages, cosmetics, others. The increasing cost of healthcare facilities is fuelling up the health-related concerns among consumers, thus, growing the demand for nutritive foods, like dietary supplements, etc. For instance, Nestlé acquired privately-held Atrium Innovations, a global leader in nutritional health products, from a group of investors led by Permira Funds for USD 2.3 billion in cash.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. TheNorth Americaregion is dominating the market due to the increasing applications of natural vitamin E in food. It covers cholesterol balancing agent.In cosmetics it acts as an anti-ageing agent. Many R&D activities are done by the major players in this region to identifyvarious pharmaceutical applications which is expected to drive the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players ofmarketinclude BASF SE, DSM NV, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutralliance, Vitae Caps, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, American River Nutrition, Ltd, Vance Group, Excel Vite Inc., Cayman Chemicals, Parachem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Orochem, Davos Life Sciences, and Eisai Food & Chemical Co., among others. For instance, in December 2018, Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC entered into an agreement to create a premier global consumer healthcare company. Another example is in February 2016, NBTY, Inc., agreed to sell Vitamin World, a U.S retail business to Centre Lane Partners. This agreement is a standalone business with investment and resources tailored to retail business operations. This strategy benefited the company to position itself in the market with long-term growth and success.These examples shows how various companies are expanding their operations to capture a market share and meet out consumer’s demand effectively

