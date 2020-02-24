Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market 2018 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market by Process (Selection, Hybridization, Mutation Breeding), Type (Conventional Breeding, Others), Trait, Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is expected to grow from USD 6.3 Million in 2017 to USD 21.2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Exponential reduction in the cost for genomic solutions and advancements in technology is stimulating the growth of the market.

The hybridization segmentheld largest market share of 45.70% in 2017

The process segment is classified into selection, hybridization and mutation breeding. The hybridization segment is dominating the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants market in 2017. The most successful applications of hybridization breeding is the utilization of heterosis and generation of seedless horticultural crops, such as watermelon, by employing diploid and tetraploid parents.

Biotechnological method segmentvalued around USD 3.99Million in 2017

Type segment includes conventional breeding and biotechnological method. Biotechnological method is dominating the market in 2017. The increasing implementation of hybrid and molecular breeding techniques in developing countries and the rising cultivation of GM crops in the Americas are factors contributing to its high growth.

The herbicide tolerance segment held largest market share of 36.90% in 2017

Trait segment is divided into segments such as herbicide tolerance, disease resistance, yield improvement and other traits. The herbicide tolerance segment dominated the market in 2017. Rising regulations on the use of chemical pesticides and increasing instances of pest attacks during the early germination phase have risen considerably due to the need for pesticide-tolerant seeds.

The cereals & grains segment valued around USD 2.40Million in 2017

The application segment includes cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and other crop types. The cereals & grains segment dominated the market in 2017. Corn, wheat, and rice are the major cereals bred with advanced technologies such as molecular breeding and genetic techniques. The availability of germplasm for these crops encourages the adoption of advanced breeding techniques.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately43.20% in 2017.The Asia Pacific region is a major manufacturing hub owing due to ever-increasing demand for commercial seeds in the Asian market aligned with the growing economic growth conditions.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players ofmarketinclude CRISPR Plantsmarket are Bayer, Syngenta , KWS (Germany), DowDuPont,Eurofins, SGS (Switzerland) Advanta Seeds, Bayer, Benson Hill Biosystems,Bioconsortia, DLF,Equinom,Evogene,GroupeLimagrain, Hudson River Biotechnology, KWS Group, Land O’lakes, Pacific Biosciences, SGS, Syngenta.

