Global Plant Growth Regulators Market 2018 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Plant Growth RegulatorsMarket by Process (Selection, Hybridization, Mutation Breeding), Type (Conventional Breeding, Others), Trait, Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global plant growth regulators market is expected to grow from USD 4.93 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.79 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.Growing demand for organically produced goods is fuelling the demand for plant growth regulators.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-plant-growth-regulators-market-by-crop-type-375951.html#sample

The fruits & vegetables segmentheld largest market share of 38.90% in 2017

The crop type segment is classified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and turf & ornamentals. The fruits & vegetables segment is dominating the plant growth regulators market in 2017. Consumption of plant growth regulators in fruits & vegetable crops helps to prevent their senescence and improves the overall productivity.

Water-dispersible & water-soluble granules segment valued around USD 2.40Million in 2017

Formulation segment includes water-dispersible & water-soluble granules, wettable powders and solutions. Water-dispersible & water-soluble granules segment is dominating the market in 2017 as they are preferred forms of plant growth regulators in the agricultural industry. They offer numerous benefits such as easy to handle, non-toxic, and are more stable during storage and transportation.

The cytokininssegment held largest market share of 34.20% in 2017

Type segment is divided into segments such as cytokinins, auxins, gibberellins, ethylene and other types. The cytokinins segment dominated the market in 2017. The cytokinins segment slows down/prevents the leaf senescence such as leaf aging or leaf fall.

The plant growth promoters segment valued around USD 3.11Million in 2017

The function segment includes plant growth promoters and plant growth inhibitors. The plant growth promoters segment dominated the market in 2017. Some of the most popular plant growth promoters include auxins, gibberellins, and cytokinins. They help in growth and development during flowering, fruiting, root initiation, and overall increase in productivity. Plant growth promoters are used in various fruit & vegetables to improve the flowering process

BROWSE COMPLETE REPORT AND TABLE OF CONTENTS : https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-plant-growth-regulators-market-by-crop-type-375951.html

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest market share of approximately40.40% in 2017.Europe region led the global market for plant growth regulators because of rapid technical improvements, government encouragement for organic farming, and rise in crop production which is driving the plant growth regulators market in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players ofmarketinclude plant growth regulatorsmarket are BASF SE, DuPont, Bayer CropScience Crop Care Australasia Pty. Ltd, NuFarm Ltd., Redox Industries Limited, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd, and Xinyi(H.K.) Industrial Co. Ltd, FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, Valent Bioscience Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, and WinField Solutions

Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.