Global Solid State Transformer Market – High-power Electric Locomotives has Several Advantages Analysis by TMR

Solid state transformer (SST) is also known as electronic power transformer or power electronic transformer. An SST can be defined as a type of electric power converter that is used as an AC-to-AC converter in AC electric power distribution and that replaces a conventional transformer.

Although a solid state transformer is more complex than a conventional converter, it is more efficient and smaller than the conventional transformer. An SST generally contains a high-frequency transformer inside the DC-to-DC converter or AC-to-AC converter, which transmits power and offers electric isolation.

According to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , the global solid state transformer market is expected to reach value of US$ 1,141.0 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global market is likely to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors in the next few years. In terms of demand, Europe is projected to continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 23.4% between 2019 and 2027.

Global Solid State Transformer Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global solid state transformer market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market are ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Amantys Limited, Eaton, General Electric Co., Gridbridge, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Varentec, Inc. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Rising demand for use in high-speed trains and high-power electric locomotives driving the global solid state transformer market

The global solid state transformer market has witnessed strong growth over the last decade. One of the major drivers of the market is rising demand for SST for use in high-speed trains and high-power electric locomotives. High-speed trains and high-power electric locomotives offer several advantages such as greater transport capacity, higher speed, reduced emissions, and energy saving.

Furthermore, new types of high-speed traction drive systems required for high-speed trains and high-power electric locomotives use an inverter unit, a solid state transformer, a traction motor, and other key components in order to increase the system efficiency. Furthermore, solid state transformers used in high-speed traction drive systems with a high-power, high-frequency, LLC-resonant converter are useful to reduce volume and weight. SSTs also improve grid-side power quality. All these advantages are expected to increase deployment of SST-based traction systems in the near future. This, in turn, would drive the global market for solid state transformer during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing number of installations of renewable energy sources and smart grids is projected to drive the global solid state transformer market during the forecast period. Solid state transformers are increasingly being used between a load or distribution grid and a power generation source for energy management.

Preference for renewable energy sources, such as tidal, solar, and wind power, has increased in recent years. This would further increase investments in smart grids and renewable energy systems. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the solid state transformer market during the forecast period.

In addition, solid state transformers are used in various offshore energy generation applications, eliminating drawbacks of traditional transformers including sensitivity to harmonics, performance degradation under system disruptions and overload, phase imbalance, power quality issues, and voltage drop under load. Thus, increasing usage of SST in these applications is expected to augment the demand for SST during the forecast period.

