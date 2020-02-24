Good Growth Opportunities in Global Sodium Erythorbate Market Till 2026

Sodium Erythorbate is chemically a sodium salt of erythorbate. Sodium Erythorbate is a food additive used in poultry, meat, and beverages. Sodium erythorbate is extremely soluble in water. The pH of the solution of the sodium salt is around 5 to 6. A solution prepared from the commercial grade of Sodium erythorbate has a pH of around 7.2. Sodium erythorbate is derived from the sugar extract of beets, sugar cane and corn. Basically, sodium erythorbate is used as a food additive which is a great source of Vitamin C and helps in retaining the coloring of foods, which tend to degrade during the course of food preparation. Sodium erythorbate is also used in pickled products which helps to prevent the formation of cancer-causing chemicals called nitrosamines. Sodium Erythorbate controls the nitrite curing reaction and helps to maintain the color brightness of the product. It is used in frankfurters, bologna, and cured meats. It is widely used to keep the variety of foods fresh. It helps to preserve freshness in canned fruit and vegetables, wines and jams. Also, Sodium erythorbate is used in beverages, mostly in soft drinks. Sodium erythorbate inhibits oxidation of food and thus preserves the freshness of foods. Freshness is an important factor which is considered by consumers while buying the food products. Sodium erythorbate is also used as an antioxidant.

Sodium erythorbate is widely used in beer and wine processing to maintain flavor and prevent secondary fermentation. It retains the original flavor of the Beverages. Sodium erythorbate is used as food preservatives. Sodium erythorbate market has increased since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has banned the use of sulfites as a food preservative. In today’s busy life people tend to buy more of canned products due to less availability of time to cook. Sodium erythorbate helps to keep these canned products fresh. This trend of eating fresh food is fueling the increase of sodium erythorbate market in near future. The antioxidant properties of sodium erythorbate are far more than that of ascorbic acid. Sodium erythorbate is considered as an important ingredient in the food preservative industry as it can keep food color and natural flavor, extend the shelf life, and have no side effects. Sodium Erythorbate is used in meat curing and transportation of meat products and reduces the foul odor generated during the transportation. This is one of factor increasing the Sodium erythorbate market in meat processing industry.

On the basis of the regional segment, Sodium Erythorbate market is segmented across five different regions, it includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Sodium erythorbate is extracted from beets and sugarcane. The production of sugarcane is highest in Brazil followed by China, thus there is a high supply of sodium erythorbate from these countries. Also, the meat consumption is more in North America and in European markets. Thus there is increasing demand for sodium erythorbate is these countries.

Some of the key players operating in the business of Sodium Erythorbate market are Anhui Suntran Chemical Co. Ltd., Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Orient Chemical Co. Ltd., Hangzhou union biotechnology Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Sigma Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Xiamen Ditai Chemicals Co. Ltd., Goodchem technology Co. Ltd., Huge stone Enterprise Co. Ltd., Shangqui Kangmeida Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and others.