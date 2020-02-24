Green Communication Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Driving the Growth of the Market

Energy efficiency in cellular networks is a growing concern for cellular operators to not only maintain profitability, but also to reduce the overall environmental effects. This emerging trend of achieving energy efficiency in cellular networks is motivating the standardization authorities and network operators to continuously explore future technologies in order to bring improvements in the entire network infrastructure. In order to achieve this, green communication technologies are widely preferred and deployed. Adopting green communication technology helps businesses and individuals in reducing power consumption and lowering the operation costs of organizations. Moreover, green communication technologies are also important for the practitioners in terms of speed and energy monitoring. This technology allows visualization of the power consumption and possibilities to choose the level of energy savings and calculation of estimated savings.

Green Communication Market: Growth Enablers and Restraints

The market for green communication has been experiencing substantial growth in recent years. This growth is attributed to increasing demand of green communication technology in telecom and IT industry. Environmentally friendly batteries, renewable energy sources, and intelligent management of the power systems in order to achieve better energy efficiency is also boosting demand for green communication market. Furthermore, government regulations mandating the utilization of green communication technologies in order to reduce electronic waste from obsolete computing equipment is also driving the market for green communication.

However, huge capital investment and unawareness towards the benefit of green communication technology limits the adoption of green communication and networking technologies. Moreover, incompatibility of green communication technology with existing data centers and high maintenance cost are inhibiting the growth of green communication market. Demand for reducing datacenter operation costs and providing green communication technology at lower cost is expected to provide significant opportunities for growth of green communication market.

Green Communication Market: Segmentation

The global green communication market is segmented on the basis of services, verticals, and geographies. Based on the services, the green communication market is classified into energy efficiency, renewable energy solutions, and energy consumption. Among these, energy efficiency services are more preferred due its high demand for energy-efficient networking technologies and products. Based on various verticals, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, public sector, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and others.

On the basis of geography, the global green communication market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America dominates the market, due to the continuous growth of telecommunication and IT industry in this region. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the swiftest growth among all regional segments in the coming years, due to the technology advancement and massive growth of infrastructure in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea and China.

Green Communication Market: Key Players

There are a number of small and mid-size players specialized in this market which intensifies competition and thus poses a challenge to large players and new entrants. Prominent players in the global green communication market are Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Nokia Siemens Networks, ReliOn, Inc., Tellabs, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Sk Telecom, Datang Mobile Communications Equipment Co., Ltd., and Sprint Corporation, among others.