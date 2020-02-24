Gummy Vitamins Market : 2018 Worldwide Opportunities, Market Share, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Prediction To 2025

The global market for gummy vitamins to rise at a steady CAGR of 5.2% during the period between 2017 and 2025. Expanding at this rate, the market will likely become worth US$4.17 bn by 2025 from US$2.68 bn in 2016. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1359776

Global Gummy Vitamins Market: Overview

The report on the gummy vitamins market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Growing emphasis on preventive care among customers, advantages of gummy form of vitamins over regular pills and rising demand of gummy vitamins among adults and baby boomers are the major drivers of the global gummy vitamins market.

The gummy vitamins market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global gummy vitamins market with respect to the segments based on product type, age group and geography.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global gummy vitamins market.



Global Gummy Vitamins Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the gummy vitamins market is segmented as single vitamins and multivitamins. The single gummy vitamins products segments is further segmented into biotin, omega & DHA, vitamin C, CoQ10, vitamin D, melatonin, high-fiber formulas, and others. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available products in markets, product pipeline for new gummy vitamins products, demand for single and multivitamin products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for gummy vitamins product among different age group. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on age group, gummy vitamins market is segmented into children and adults. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on availability of different gummy vitamins products for children and adults, demand for these products among children and adults and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.





Geographically, the global gummy vitamins market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Global Gummy Vitamins Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players (CMOs and key players) in the global gummy vitamins market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, manufacturing capacity and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes CMOs such as ABH Labs, LLC, Boli Naturals LLC, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., Ferrara Candy Company, Gimbal Brothers, Inc., Melrob Group, Makers Nutrition, LLC, Santa Cruz Nutritionals, Nutra Solutions USA, Contract NUTRA, Ernest Jackson, F. Hunziker + Co AG, Softigel By PROCAPS, Sirio Pharma and major manufacturer players such as BAYER AG, The Honest Company, Inc., SmartyPants Vitamins, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Hero Nutritionals, Herbaland Naturals Inc., Life Science Nutritionals, Zanon Vitamec, Boscogen, Inc., Nature’s Products, Inc., MDC Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Wellnext Health and others.

