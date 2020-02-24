Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market by Major Players, Volume, Development, Opportunities, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2026

The hardware security module (HSM) report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 are the forecast years and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period.

The study provides a complete perspective on the global hardware security module market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). Global expected unit sales (in Mn units) in 2017 and 2026 by product type have also been included in the scope.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future statusof this market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trendsof the market. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global hardware security module market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the hardware security modulemarket. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global hardware security modules market. Some of the key players profiled in the hardware security modulesmarket include Utimaco GmbH, Futurex, Thales e-Security, Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Ultra Electronics Group, SWIFT, and Yubico.



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market Segmentation:

Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market, by Type

Local Interface

Remote Interface

USB token

Smart Cards

Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market, by Application

Authentication

Database Encryption

Document Signing

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)

Code Signing

PKI/Credential Management

Payments Processing

Application Level Encryption

Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market, by Industry Verticals

BFSI

Government

Technology and Communication

Industrial and Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Retail and Consumer Products

Healthcare & Life sciences

Others (Transportation, Automotive, and Hospitality)

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the hardware security module market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in thehardware security module market.This report also provides a comprehensive value chain analysis ofthe hardware security module market. It explains the various participants including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and distribution channel of the value chain operating in the market.

