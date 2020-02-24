High demand for Transfer Molded Fiber Trays in Global Molded Fiber Trays Market

Molded fiber trays have gained a wide preference in the food and beverages packaging industry as they are sustainable, biodegradable, and eco-friendly. Made from newsprint, corrugated boxes, or other plant fibers, molded fiber or molded pulp trays are gaining traction as an environmental-friendly packaging of consumer durables and electronics items, healthcare products, automotive and mechanical parts, and a range of food such as fruits and eggs.

The global molded fiber trays market is estimated to be valued at US$1,777.0 Mn by 2017 end and is forecast to reach a worth of US$2,422.8 Mn by 2022 end. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Leading players profiled in the report are Brødrene Hartmann A/S, UFP Technologies, Inc., Huhtamaki, Oyj, Henry Molded Products, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Fibercel Packaging LLC, Orcon Industries Corporation, and Vernacare Limited.

Prominent packaging companies operating in the market are expanding their production capabilities and entering into partnerships in major regions, in order to gain a competitive edge over other players.

Demand for Transfer Molded Fiber Trays to Witness Prominent Demand

Based on pulp type, the various segments of the molded fiber trays are transfer molded, thick wall, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp. Of these, the transfer molded pulp type segment leads the market holding a share of 54.3% in 2017 or US$965.4 Mn of the market. Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2017–2022, the segment is anticipated to be worth US$1,346.9 Mn by 2022 end. The segment is projected to witness an annual growth of US$76.3 Mn during the forecast timeline and this growth in absolute terms is more than that of any other segment.

Europe to Hold Major Revenue Share of Global Market

The growth of molded fiber trays is observed in regions such as Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan. Of these, the Europe molded fiber trays market currently leads the global market and is forecast to hold the dominant share, vis-à-vis revenue, throughout the forecast period. The regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2017–2022 and is anticipated to account for an absolute opportunity of US$231.2 Mn during this period.

North America to Witness Prominent Demand

North America is anticipated to emerge as a prominent market for molded fiber trays in the coming years. A robust food processing industry and a burgeoning modern trade store for packed food items in various parts of North America are notable factors expected to accentuate the regional market. Rising at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022, the North America market is predicted to be worth US$ 492.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The regional market is forecast to be valued at US$ 384.6 Mn by 2017 end.