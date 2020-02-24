High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Latest Advancements, Developments and Future Scope 2017 to 2025

The report on the high-flow nasal cannula market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. It has emerged as an innovative respiratory technique, and is expected to replace the conventional low-flow oxygen therapy and other non-invasive ventilation techniques for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders leading to the increasing number of people requiring oxygen therapy is expected to drive the high-flow nasal cannula market.

The high-flow nasal cannula market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global high-flow nasal cannula market with respect to the segments based on application, component, end user and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global high-flow nasal cannula market.

The Global High-flow nasal cannulas Market is segmented as given below:

Global High-flow nasal cannulas Market, by Component

Air/Oxygen Blender

Active Humidifier

Single Heated Tube

Nasal Cannulas

Other Consumables

Global High-flow nasal cannulas Market, by Application

Acute Respiratory Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Acute Heart Failure

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Sleep Apnea

Bronchiectasis

Other Applications

Global High-flow nasal cannulas Market, by End User

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End-users

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market: Segmentation

Based on component, high-flow nasal cannulas market is segmented into air/oxygen blender, active humidifier, single heated tube, nasal cannulas and other consumables. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on availability of different high-flow nasal cannula components, product variations available and average price high-flow nasal cannula system. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global high-flow nasal cannula market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MEK-ICS CO., LTD., Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Vapotherm, Inc., Flexicare Medical Limited, Salter Labs, Hamilton Medical TNI medical AG, Great Group Medical Co., Ltd., and others.

