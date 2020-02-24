Impact of Existing and Emerging Pearlizing Agent Market Trends And Forecast 2018-2026

Pearlizing agents are cosmetic ingredients primarily used to give a shimmering effect or pearlescent effect in cleansing cosmetic products which helps the manufacturers to enhance the visual appeal of their products. They are being used in the formulation of cosmetic products with concentration ranging from 0.1% to 10%. Apart from the pearlescent effect, pearlizing agents also function as opacifiers, dispersants, emulsifiers and viscosity modifiers. For instance, pearlizing agents are being used commercially in the formulation of shampoos by making them less transparent and more pearly, thus providing them a more desirable appearance. The pearlizing agent market is dominated by glycol stearate derivatives, however, mica coated with the high refractive index metal oxide coating is also gaining traction in the market which is anticipated to bolster the growth of penalizing agent market over the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Marketing image of pearlescent cleansing cosmetic product is always associated to be more superior when compared to clear cleansing cosmetic products, as people perceive cleansing cosmetic products with pearlescent effects to be more luxurious and rich in ingredients (balsam, oils etc.), thus making the product to be more attractive to the consumers which is anticipated to drive the growth of global pearlizing agent market over the forecast period. Moreover, the global cosmetic market is poised to have steady growth rate over the forecast period attributed to increasing awareness towards self-grooming in both men and women and high shelf visibility in developing regions, which is anticipated to supplement the growth of pearlizing agent market over the forecast period.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

One of the major characteristics of pearlizing agents, especially glycol stearate derivatives from the commercial viewpoint is that they are highly stable thus, they have low acute oral toxicity, eye and skin irritation on repetitive usage which is further validated by various clinical studies. This is anticipated to increase the demand for pearlizing agents thus driving the growth of pearlizing agents market over the forecast period.

Pearlizing agents offer versatile functionality, apart from giving a nacreous appearance to the cosmetic products. Pearlizing agents are also used to hide opaque appearance which is caused by poor incorporation of soluble additives. Moreover, pearlizing agents also help in the improvement of foam quality. This additional functionality helps the manufacturer in cutting down total production cost while offering the quality product which is anticipated to increase the traction of the Pearlizing agent in the market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Some of the key players operating in the global Pearlizing Agent market are Lubrizol, BASF, Spec-Chem Industry Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Hallstar, Cedar Concepts Corporation, INOLEX Incorporated, Ashland, Clariant, Koster Keunen, Inc.,Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. and among others