In-Depth Qualitative Insights : Global Nanomedical Devices Market Research & Forecast upto 2025

Nanomedicine is the medical application of nanotechnology. Nanomedicine ranges from the medical applications of nanomaterials and biological devices, to nanoelectronic biosensors, and even possible future applications of molecular nanotechnology such as biological machines.

Nanomedical devices show great promise in various applications for health care. Many nano scale devices have already been approved by the FDA. Nano scale materials can be used as delivery mechanisms allowing cells to absorb therapeutics into the cell wall. Various nano materials are being researched for use in cancer therapeutics. Nanowires and needles are being researched and developed for use in epilepsy and heart control. Nanosized surgical instruments can be used to perform microsurgeries and better visualization of surgery.

The key players covered in this study

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

3M

EOS

Medtronic

Envisiontec

St. Jude Medical

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Implantable Biosensors

Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators

Market segment by Application, split into

Disease Treatment And Diagnosis

Drug Release Regulation

