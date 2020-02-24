Increase In Morbidity And Mortality Rate Due To Neonatal Jaundice Boosts Phototherapy Mask Market

Global Phototherapy Mask Market: Snapshot

The global phototherapy mask market is predicted to count its growth mainly on the demand for light therapy for treating various conditions such as those related to acne and breakout. The blue light therapy could help to calm inflammation and kill bacteria under the skin surface. The red light-emitting diode (LED) light therapy, on the other hand, could offer anti-aging benefits while penetrating the deepest level of the patient’s dermis. It could stimulate the skin to start constructing new capillaries and help with sun and other damagers that have slowed or broken skin structures.

The global phototherapy mask market is expected to benefit from emerging technologies such as low-level light therapy (LLLT) with LED. Improved blood flow and its proven action on both dermis and epidermis skin cells could help LED-LLLT to impress plastic surgeons for its use in aging face treatments, according to a world’s leading photosurgery and phototherapy expert, Dr. R. Glen Calderhead. Furthermore, Dr. Calderhead added that LED-LLLT could be an effective stand-alone and safe therapy. The non-invasive, non-toxic, and virtually safe nature for breastfeeding or pregnant women are envisaged to widen the consumer base of phototherapy mask manufacturers.

The steep prices of light therapy could be another factor augmenting the growth of the global phototherapy mask market. One treatment could vary from a US$50.0 to US$300.0. The feasibility of conducting light therapy at home is prognosticated to draw demand for consumers with a busy work schedule or those reluctant to visit a doctor’s office. As a great substitute to clinical-grade treatments, Dr. Z. Paul Lorenc, a famed aesthetic medicine expert in New York City, suggests using pharmacy-bought LED skincare devices.

During the process of phototherapy treatment, a phototherapy mask is needed effectively in order to protect the baby’s eyes and face of the adults. It acts as an eye protector by blocking the ultraviolet rays when the baby exposes to lights. The mask allows the baby to open and close the eye naturally. The mask is generally made up of soft polyester material with Velcro straps facility. In adult it helps to overcome from the problem of skin disease like blemishes and anti-ageing.

On the basis of treatment, the phototherapy mask market is segmented in skin diseases and neonatal jaundice. Whereas on the basis of product type, it is segmented as LED phototherapy facial mask and infant phototherapy mask. LED phototherapy facial mask play a very vital role in all age adult who are suffering from various dermatological conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, and wrinkles. In infants it protect the eyes from harmful rays, generally used for the treatment of neonatal jaundice. All the above mentioned phototherapy mask segments are growing parallel. Phototherapy is a matured market, it is penetrated in all age groups childhood, adolescence and adulthood. Now a days, the home based phototherapy device is more acceptable as compare to hospital base. Increase in morbidity and mortality rate due to neonatal jaundice is the major driving factor that boosts the growth of phototherapy mask market. Increasing geriatric population and innovative technology drag the market growth in the future. The stringent government regulation that imposed the use of the device and high cost associated with it are the factors that restraining the phototherapy mask market growth. Globally the level of competition in the phototherapy mask market is quite high. Collaboration, agreement, partnership are the major strategies followed by the companies in order to remain competitive in the phototherapy mask market.

The global phototherapy market had been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and rest of the world. North America followed by Europe hold the maximum share of the phototherapy mask market due to technology advancement and sound government regulation policy for medical insurance. Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to increasing awareness about skin treatment and increase in infant precaution. Latin America is expected to generate remarkable market growth due to increase in diagnostic procedures and developing healthcare infrastructure. In rest of the world, development of the healthcare project and economy helps to boost the phototherapy mask market. However, affordability issues and poor patient education are factors restraining the phototherapy mask market growth.

The major players driving phototherapy mask market include Besmed Health Business Corporation, Fanem Ltda, Farstar (wuxi) Medical Equipment, Natus medical incorporated, and Mediprema SA.

