Industrial Control For Process Manufacturing Market – Innovation on the Automation Front will Gain Competative Edge

Need for Safety Fuels Growth of Industrial Control For Process Manufacturing Market

The pressing need to ensure uniformity in manufactured goods by various industries has been driving the global industrial control for process manufacturing market. Large number of industries such as healthcare, chemicals, oil and gas, power, textiles, and food and beverages have been deploying industrial control for process manufacturing technologies to ensure safety in complex manufacturing processes as well.

The growth of manufacturing activities in the developing regions such as India and China have given this market a much-needed impetus. The growing demand for consistent products in terms of both quality and quantity has also propelled the adoption of technologies used in the global market such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), manufacturing execution systems (MES), programmable logic (controller), and distributed control systems (DCS).

Process manufacturing industries primarily includes chemical, healthcare, oil & gas, food & beverages and power among others. These industries employ different methods or processes to produce end products. Industrial control for process manufacturing solutions is aimed to carry out these methods and activities efficiently and consistently.

Moreover, industrial control for process manufacturing systems is capable of controlling, monitoring and measuring manufacturing activities and processes. The major factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing demand for consistent or uniform end products in process industries.

Distributed control system (DCS), Programmable logic controller (PLC) supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES) are used to customize manufacturing procedures for efficient utilization of resources in process industries.

Moreover, these solutions provide flexibility in manufacturing procedures by easy customization features. Additionally need for reducing downtime and rising safety and security concern of machineries installed in industries is driving the demand for industrial control for process manufacturing.

