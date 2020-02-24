Industrial Control For Process Manufacturing Market – Innovation on the Automation Front will Gain Competative Edge
Need for Safety Fuels Growth of Industrial Control For Process Manufacturing Market
The pressing need to ensure uniformity in manufactured goods by various industries has been driving the global industrial control for process manufacturing market. Large number of industries such as healthcare, chemicals, oil and gas, power, textiles, and food and beverages have been deploying industrial control for process manufacturing technologies to ensure safety in complex manufacturing processes as well.
The growth of manufacturing activities in the developing regions such as India and China have given this market a much-needed impetus. The growing demand for consistent products in terms of both quality and quantity has also propelled the adoption of technologies used in the global market such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), manufacturing execution systems (MES), programmable logic (controller), and distributed control systems (DCS).
Key Takeaways:
- Demand for uniformity pushes opportunity in the global industrial control for process manufacturing market to US$96.20 bn by 2021
- The Americas lead global market at a 4.8% CAGR during forecast period due to higher adoption rate
- DCS segment becomes the preferred technology as it allows monitoring of larger areas
The market has been segmented as follows:
Industrial Control for Process Manufacturing Market: By Technology
- Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
- Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Industrial Control for Process Manufacturing Market: By Application
- Chemicals
- Healthcare
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Power
- Textiles
Industrial Control for Process Manufacturing Market: By Geography
- Americas
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Middle East
- Africa