Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2018 – 2026

Jaundice is one of the most serious diseases occurring among infants and may lead to serious damage if not treated properly. It is caused due to increased levels of bilirubin in the blood as the liver is unable to metabolize bilirubin in a proper way. There are three main types of jaundice: a) hepatocellular jaundice, which is caused by liver injury, b) hemolytic jaundice, which occurs due to the abnormal breakdown of red blood cells, and c) obstructive jaundice, which is caused due to obstructions in the bile duct.

Phototherapy technology is one of the most common methods for the treatment of jaundice in newborns. This technology includes an application of a light wave to the skin, which is absorbed by the skin and blood. The absorbed light wave breakdowns bilirubin in the blood and eliminates it through the liver and kidneys.

The global infant phototherapy devices market is primarily driven by factors such as rise in the number of newborns/infants, rise in cases of newborns suffering from jaundice, increase in treatment rate of jaundice, and development of medical infrastructure. Furthermore, the presence of major players in the market and availability of products are likely to boost the growth of the global infant phototherapy devices market during the forecast period. However, the market is anticipated to encounter challenges in terms of stringent regulatory conditions and laws pertaining to intellectual property rights in the near future. Nevertheless, technological advancement and rise in mergers and acquisitions are expected to propel the global infant phototherapy devices in the coming years.

The global infant phototherapy devices market can be classified based on light source, product, end-user, and region. In terms of light source, the market can be segmented into fluorescent lamps, gas discharge tubes, quartz halogen tubes, and light-emitting diodes. Based on product, the global infant phototherapy devices market can be categorized into fixed devices and mobile devices. The fixed devices segment constituted a significant market share in 2017, whereas the mobile device segment is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global infant phototherapy devices market can be divided into hospitals, specialized clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for a prominent market share in 2017, whereas the others segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the next few years.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52710

Based on region, the global infant phototherapy devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a leading share of the global infant phototherapy devices market in 2017, owing to a highly developed medical device industry, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of jaundice, well-established health care infrastructure, presence of major players, high awareness about phototherapy devices among end-users, and technological advancements in the region.

In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. accounted for a major share of the infant phototherapy devices market in 2017. The market in Italy and Spain is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. A highly developed health care industry, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of jaundice, availability of products, presence of major players, and participation of small companies in the market are key factors that contributed to the high share of Germany, France, and the U.K. in the infant phototherapy devices market in Europe in 2017. Developing health care infrastructure and technological advancements are likely to propel the infant phototherapy devices market in Italy and Spain in the next few years.

China and Japan held a dominant share of the infant phototherapy devices market in Asia Pacific in 2017. The infant phototherapy devices market in India is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in the near future, owing to an expansion in the medical device industry, presence of well-established domestic players, and intense competition between domestic and international players in the country. An underdeveloped medical device industry and lack of awareness about infant phototherapy devices are likely to hamper the infant phototherapy devices market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=52710

Key players operating in the global infant phototherapy devices market are Natus Medical Incorporated, AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., General Electric Company, Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Weyer GmbH, Atom Medical Corporation, and others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com