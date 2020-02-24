Infectious Diseases Testing Market Revenue Projected to Go Up by 2016-2024

Infectious diseases testing market includes the detection of diseases caused by microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, viruses, and parasites are called infectious diseases. These infectious diseases are transmitted from person to person through various routes such as contaminated food, contaminated water, and oro-feacal route, among others. Though there are vaccines to prevent few of the infectious diseases, such as measles and chickenpox, not all infectious diseases have vaccines. Hence it is very necessary to develop testing methods for various infectious diseases. In addition, there have been a range of new infectious diseases in the market which would contribute to the growth of infectious diseases testing market. In addition, the recent advances with the identification of nanoprobes and their utilization in in-vitro diagnostics which lead to the effective detection of infectious diseases through nanodiagnosis, which would revolutionize the infectious diseases testing market. The various applications of nanodiagnosis include identification of biomarkers, and diagnostics of infectious diseases, among others. In infectious diseases testing market, In vitro diagnostics are commonly employed for the detection of infectious diseases, and these tests are performed in various samples, such as blood, urine, serum, and saliva, among others.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/infectious-diseases-testing-market.html

Infectious diseases testing market can be segmented on the basis of technology employed for the detection, product type, end user, application, and geography. On the basis of test type, the infectious diseases testing market can be segmented into Immunochemistry testing, microbiology testing, and molecular diagnostics, among others. Immunochemistry testing includes immunoassays such as enzyme linked immunosorbant assay (ELISA), and chemiluminescence immunoassays. Product type segmentation of the infectious diseases detection market can be given as reagents, instruments and software. Infectious diseases detection market can be segmented on the basis of application into hepatitis, sexually transmitted diseases, syphilis, measles, tuberculosis, and malaria, among others. The end users in the infectious diseases detection market include hospitals, point of care centers and diagnostic laboratories. On the basis of geography, infectious diseases testing market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16304

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, the continuous mutations in the microorganisms leading to new strains, and the growing rate of new infections contribute to the growth of the infectious diseases testing market. In addition, the changing technology leading to the development of tests with enhanced detection rate, growing awareness among people contribute positively to the growth of infectious diseases testing market. Growing awareness among people, increasing government initiatives to improve the health profiles of the population and growing geriatric population contribute to the growth in the infectious diseases testing market. Furthermore, growing modes of transmission of the disease such as various zoonotic modes, and the lack of cleanliness in certain regions lead to the growth in the prevalence of infectious diseases contributing to the growth of infectious diseases testing market. However, asymptomatic conditions of infectious diseases, lack of treatment for certain diseases, false positive results with certain tests might hinder the growth of infectious diseases testing market.

Based on the technology type, immunochemistry tests such as immunoassays are expected to dominate the infectious diseases testing market. In addition, the increasing demand for rapid tests, contribute to the growth of infectious diseases testing market. On the basis of product type, reagents that include molecular diagnostic kits and immunoassays employed in the detection of various infectious diseases dominated the infectious diseases testing market and are expected to grow further during the forecast period. On a regional basis, North America dominated to the infectious diseases testing market, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, and focus on development of other tests which give faster and accurate results. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the infectious diseases testing market, during the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing government initiatives on enhancing the healthcare infrastructure.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=16304

The leading players in infectious diseases testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson (BD) Company, Inc., bioMeriux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Gen-Probe, Inc. (a part of Hologic, Inc.), LifeScan, Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson company), Luminex Corporation, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific