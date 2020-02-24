Insect Growth Regulator | 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Insect Growth Regulator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global insect growth regulators market is predicted to rise from US$747.7 Mn in 2017 to reach a valuation of US$907.2 Mn by the end of 2022 end. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022.



Global Insect Growth Regulator Market: Overview

The report on the global insect growth regulators market provides a detailed insight into key drivers and restraints, notable trends, share and size of various segments, and competitive landscape. The study takes a closer look at regulatory landscape prominent in various regions. It offers a critical evaluation of the pricing strategy and cost structure, and assesses the various factors driving the prominent segments in various regions. The report takes a closer look at raw material sourcing strategy and analyzes supply chain dynamics. The study gleans through a wide range of data and statistics during the historical period (2012–2017) and highlights pertinent trends that may affect the growth of major segments over the forecast period (2017–2022). The findings in the study is an indispensable guide for market participants to identify lucrative avenues and opportunities in untapped markets in various regions.

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market: Dynamics

The report provides a broad outline of the market outlook by covering key drivers and restraining factors, raw materials sourcing analysis, industry chain overview, and strategic dynamics. The study takes a closer look at recent developments pertaining to regulatory and technology and evaluates their role in influencing the trajectory of the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for eco-friendly and safe alternative control measures for a variety of insect pests in various outdoor and indoor applications in agriculture, forests, livestock, and gardens is a key factor driving the market. The intensifying need for controlling insect pests of stored foods without affecting other beneficial organisms is a crucial factor fortifying the demand for insect growth regulators.

The discriminate use of pesticides has led to the emergence of insecticide-resistant pests that need biological control. The use of insect growth regulators in proper amounts, along with other biological pest management systems, helps in eliminating the populations of these pests by hindering the growth of their progeny. The commercial availability of eco-friendly insect growth regulators to treat insect pests infesting citrus, grapes, vegetables, and bananas in varied environmental conditions bodes well for the market in developing and developed regions.

Companies profiled in the report are:

Prominent players discussed in the report are Dow Chemical Company, Bayer Crop Science AG, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Syngenta AG, Nufarm Ltd., Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., Valent USA Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Co., and Russell IPM Ltd. The study offers an elaborate profiling of these players and highlights key strategies adopted by them to consolidate their shares in various regions.

