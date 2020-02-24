Integrated Graphic Chipset Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

Integrated graphic chipsets are incorporated onto motherboard as a portion of chipset, or inside the same component as CPU, like APU, AMD or Intel HD Graphics. On some motherboards, integrated graphic chipsets of AMD use dedicated side-port memory. This is a distinct fixed block of high performance memory which is used by the GPU. Previously, computers with integrated graphics accounted for approximately 90% of all PC shipments. These were less costly to implement, as compared to dedicated graphics processing, however were less proficient. Moreover, integrated processing was generally considered unfit to run intensive graphical programs or play 3D games, but were used for less intensive programs, like Adobe Flash. Examples of such integrated graphic chipsets are SiS and VIA circa 2004. However, current integrated graphics processors like Intel HD Graphics and AMD Accelerated Processing Unit among others are capable of handling 2D and 3D graphics.

These integrated chipsets has negligible or no dedicated video memory and thus compete with the GPU, which is exceptionally memory intensive. Moreover, integrated graphic chipsets can have approximately 29.9 GB per second of memory bandwidth from system RAM, however a graphic card can use approximately 264 GB per second of bandwidth between its GPU core and RAM. This bandwidth is referred to as the memory bus and can be performance limiting. Older integrated graphic chipsets lacked hardware lighting and transform, but newer ones include it.

Initially, laptops had been developed to emulate the functionality of desktops. However, increasing demand for laptops for the purpose of entertainment has resulted in the manufacture of more compact devices, like tablets and netbooks among others. Notebooks are designed to function similarly like desktops but are mostly geared towards personal use. Moreover, with increasing declining costs and miniaturization in size of the circuits, there has been an increasing trend of including support for a number of peripherals on the motherboard. The total cost and physical size of the system are being reduced continuously by combining different functions on printed circuit boards. Thus, integrated graphic chipsets are becoming extremely popular in budget computers and small form factor. Considering all these factors, the market for integrated graphic chipsets is likely to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

However, there are many high end gaming software and video editing software, which require high end graphics for better performance. In such cases dedicated graphic chipsets are mostly used over integrated ones. This factor is likely to restrain the market growth to some extent.

Integrated graphic chipset market can be broadly classified on the basis of applications and geography. By application, the market is segmented into communication systems, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and industrial. The consumer electronics segment is likely to hold the largest market share by 2024, due to increasing demand of consumer electronics, such as notebooks and tablets among others. By geography, the integrated graphic chipset market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Currently North America is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Large number of suppliers of integrated graphic chipsets, such as NVIDIA, AMD and Intel among others have their widespread presence in North America. Moreover, many manufacturers are entering into the market owing to huge technological advancements in North America. There is also enormous demand for this market in developing countries, such as China, India and Brazil among others.

Top players in the market for integrated graphic chipsets are Imagination Technologies Group Plc. (U.K.), Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. (U.S.), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), ARM Holdings Plc. (U.K.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea) and Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

