Intraoperative Imaging Market will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2016-2024

Technology is changing the world and intraoperative imaging is in the forefront of technological revolution in medical sciences. Intraoperative imaging system is a revolutionary optical imaging technology that helps in surgical operations. Intraoperative imaging systems accelerate surgical procedures by image guidance. The probability of target shifting during the surgical procedure (most commonly in the brain) provokes pre-surgery imaging location. Intraoperative image direction utilizes real-time imaging to detect the surgery target and thus assist in rigorous control and monitoring of the surgical procedures. Intraoperative imaging system has empowered the surgeons to precisely evoke patient’s anatomy during surgical procedures to maintain accuracy. The intraoperative imaging technology makes use of functional cameras and display systems that show in-depth location of the targets in surgery. Intraoperative imaging needs an operating room consisting of CT scanners and MRI machines with 3D sensors for surgeries of complicated organs such as brain and sinuses.

Intraoperative Imaging Market: Dynamics

The global intraoperative imaging market is growing steadily. Important drivers that project the growth of intraoperative imaging market are specified significance in critical surgeries. Moreover, it is becoming widely accepted in various fields of medical sciences due to technological advancements and high precision. However, need for strengthening the operating rooms by excluding any metal objects for use of the equipment is mandatory. This is mainly done to avoid the involvement of the metal objects with the magnetic field of the intraoperative imaging systems. The market has observed many technological advancement in these devices such as development of portable intraoperative devices. The acceptability of the devices in the market is projected to drive the market growth. The intraoperative imaging market is influenced by high cost of surgeries in addition to advancement of the operating rooms.

Intraoperative Imaging Market: Segmentation

Global intraoperative imaging market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end-user.

Intraoperative Imaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

Globally, the intraoperative imaging market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a significant market for the global intraoperative imaging systems. Factors such as rise in government investments, increase in research and development activities, and growth in the number of alliances among key players are driving the growth of the market in the region. The North America market is followed by Europe. The Europe market holds a large share of the global intraoperative imaging systems. The intraoperative computed tomography (CT) segment dominates the market in the European intraoperative imaging systems. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Huge capital investments by government and venture capitalist firms in many countries have attracted major players to enter the market.

Intraoperative Imaging Market: Key Players

Key players in the global intraoperative imaging market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Hitachi Medical Systems, Esaote SpA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and NeuroLogica Corp. The increasing competition among key players due to rise in demand for advanced imaging systems is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.