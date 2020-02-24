Less than Truckload Shipping Market – Global Industry to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues 2019-2025 | Key Players – Deutsche Post, FedEx, KUEHNE + NAGEL, United Parcel Service of America, XPO Logistics
Less than truckload shipping is the transportation of relatively small freight. The alternatives to LTL carriers are parcel carriers or full truckload carriers. Parcel carriers usually handle small packages and freight that can be broken down into units less than 150 pounds (68 kg).
The less-than-truckload (LTL) Shipping market will grow extensively in APAC during the next few years due to significant contribution by the countries in APAC to the global market. The limited penetration of LTL services provides growth opportunities to the players to expand their business operations and maximize their profits.
In 2018, the global Less than Truckload Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Less than Truckload Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Less than Truckload Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deutsche Post
FedEx
KUEHNE + NAGEL
United Parcel Service of America
XPO Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Heavy LTL volume
Light LTL volume
Market segment by Application, split into
Domestic Shipping
International Shipping
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Less than Truckload Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Less than Truckload Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Less than Truckload Shipping are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
