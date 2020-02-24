Less than Truckload Shipping Market – Global Industry to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues 2019-2025 | Key Players – Deutsche Post, FedEx, KUEHNE + NAGEL, United Parcel Service of America, XPO Logistics

Less than truckload shipping is the transportation of relatively small freight. The alternatives to LTL carriers are parcel carriers or full truckload carriers. Parcel carriers usually handle small packages and freight that can be broken down into units less than 150 pounds (68 kg).

The less-than-truckload (LTL) Shipping market will grow extensively in APAC during the next few years due to significant contribution by the countries in APAC to the global market. The limited penetration of LTL services provides growth opportunities to the players to expand their business operations and maximize their profits.

In 2018, the global Less than Truckload Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288128

This report focuses on the global Less than Truckload Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Less than Truckload Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post

FedEx

KUEHNE + NAGEL

United Parcel Service of America

XPO Logistics

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heavy LTL volume

Light LTL volume

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic Shipping

International Shipping

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Less than Truckload Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Less than Truckload Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make Pre-Purchase Enquiry for Discount or Get Customized Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2288128

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Less than Truckload Shipping are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/