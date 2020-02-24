Life Science Instrumentation Market – Global Industry Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players 2017 – 2022

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Overview

The global life science instrumentation market report presents a comprehensive picture of a rapidly growing market. The life science instrumentation market has experienced smooth growth in the last few years due to growing support from a number of governments and is likely to further grow at a solid rate in the coming years. The report assesses all components of the global life science instrumentation market in order to familiarize readers with the workings of the market in detail. The rapid growth of the life science instrumentation market has enabled the entry of several new players in the market in recent years, which has changed the dynamics of the market. The rising demand for regulatory control over the life sciences sector also has the potential to affect the global life science instrumentation market in the long run.

The global life sciences instrumentation market was valued at US$57.4 bn in 2017. According to Transparency Market Research, the market is expected to rise to a value of US$85.1 bn by 2022, exhibiting a strong 8.2% CAGR.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Dynamics

The drivers and restraints affecting the global life sciences instrumentation market are described in detail in the report. The global life sciences instrumentation market has taken on an important role in several sectors in recent years, leading to a confluence of several factors having a telling impact on the markets growth trajectory. The likely effect of the most important drivers and restraints for the life sciences instrumentation market is studied in the report in order to provide readers with a clear idea of how the market is likely to develop over the coming years. Major drivers working for the global life sciences instrumentation market include the rising government support to the life sciences sector and the rising utilization of advances in the life sciences sector in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Segmentation

The report presents a detailed look at all leading segments of the global life sciences instrumentation market in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the granular structure of the market. The report segments the global life sciences instrumentation market by end use, application, technique, and geography and presents historical figures regarding the leading segments to illustrate the historical growth trajectory of the segments as well as their growth prospects in the coming years.

By technique, the report segments the global life sciences instrumentation market into spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, clinical chemistry analyzers, flow cytometry, and others. Spectroscopy is the largest segment of the global life sciences instrumentation market by technique and is likely to retain dominance over the forecast period due to its widespread use. Spectroscopy accounted for 29.4% of the global life sciences instrumentation market in 2017 and is likely to retain a similar level of dominance over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global life sciences instrumentation market over the coming years due to rapid growth of the life sciences sector in developed countries such as the U.S. The North America market for life sciences instrumentation was valued at US$18.6 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to more than US$28 bn by 2022. However, Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to exhibit the most promising growth, with the region expected to exhibit a robust 8.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

The report describes the competitive dynamics of the global life sciences instrumentation market in detail by profiling the leading players operating in the market. Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Eppendorf AG, and Shimadzu Corporation.

